India has contributed US$150,000 to the United Nations Democracy Fund (UNDEF) for 2022, committed to supporting the Fund in complementing other UN efforts in strengthening democratic governance worldwide, ANI quoted the Permanent Mission of India to the UN as saying in a press release.

According to the release, the cheque to this effect was handed over to UN Secretariat on 30th March, 2022.

"India is a founding partner of the UN Democracy Fund (UNDEF), a fund that supports projects that strengthen the voice of civil society, promote human rights, and encourage the participation of all groups in democratic processes.

UNDEF is an effective instrument for the promotion of democratic values and processes," the press release said.

India plays an important role in the UNDEF as a long-standing member of its apex governing body, the Advisory Board.

Since its inception, India has contributed more than US$32 million to the fund.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, India contributed US$500,000 to the UN Women, the United Nations agency for gender equality and women empowerment for their core budget.



