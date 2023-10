SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach - 7 October 2023 - Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI) has launched its independently developed Hua Zang Large Language Model 1.1. This iteration comprehensively enhances support for multilingual application scenarios, further refining its product offering. It is widely regarded within the industry as a solution to address the pain points of some industries encountered in cross-language scenario applications.As a domestically produced general AI system, positioned as "controllability, customizability, and deliverability," Hua Zang Large Language Model has achieved notable breakthroughs in delivery costs. The newly released 1.1 version has taken its multilingual support capabilities to the next level, introducing support for two additional languages: English and Japanese. This expansion enables interactive applications in bilingual scenarios, such as encompassing conversations, text generation, translation, and more, significantly broadening its applicability.Language support has always been a pain point for application promotion in the practical operations of certain cross-border e-commerce enterprises targeting overseas markets. Industry analysts believe that integrating multilingual capabilities in the Hua Zang Large Language Model will effectively assist relevant corporate users in realizing AI-empowered cross-border business implementation, thus expanding the boundaries of its applications.Furthermore, the new version has also upgraded and strengthened its output control. It has introduced a text risk prediction and control module, enabling intelligent monitoring of the scale and risk of generated content, thus ensuring the safety and controllability of enterprise users' application processes.The expansion of language support will facilitate the Hua Zang Large Language Model's implementation in various vertical domains, while the enhancement of output control provides enterprises with a greater sense of security. This is expected to lead to an expansion in the user base. With the dual driving forces of technological iteration and business application, the Hua Zang Large Language Model is steadily progressing toward its goal as a general AI system, and will accelerate the advancement of AI empowerment across various industries in China.Hashtag: #HuaZangLargeLanguageModel

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.