The World Economic Forum (WEF) has released four reports on how cities can take a systems approach to finance and deliver urban transformation projects in the wake of Covid-19, widening inequality and global conflicts.

Each report – on city financing models, technology adoption, urban inclusion, and climate preparedness – guides city leaders with case studies and toolkits to successfully manage digital projects and new financing models to achieve more climate-ready and equitable cities, a WAM report said.

The Global Future Council on Cities of Tomorrow, which comprises 45 sector experts from around the world, collaborated throughout the pandemic to help struggling cities build more future-ready communities for all citizens.

Frontlines of climate mitigation

"Cities are on the frontlines of climate mitigation and adaptation. They are also under pressure to improve residents' standard of living and increase community cohesion while progressing towards sustainable development," said Alice Charles, Lead, Urban Transformation, World Economic Forum.

"To meet these high expectations, cities need to develop strategies using a systems perspective to deliver net-zero carbon and climate-resilient urban infrastructure. The Global Future Council on Cities has done an extraordinary job with these reports to provide cities with the tools they need right now."

Implementing a systems approach across urban sectors: Rethinking City Revenue and Finance; Using Digital Technology for a Green and Just Recovery in Cities; Accelerating Urban Inclusion for a Just Recovery and Equity and Delivering Climate-Resilient Cities Using a Systems Approach.

Roadmap for cities

Together the four reports provide a roadmap for cities to become more equitable and resilient to the shocks and stresses caused by global conflict, climate change and rapidly changing technologies. As the Global Future Council co-chairs Carlo Ratti and Maimunah Mohd Sharif point out, preparedness on one front often has unexpected benefits elsewhere.

In the foreword to the climate preparedness report, they write: "Systems approaches are complex – more connections lead to more complications – yet the successes of cities such as Melbourne, Fukuoka and Helsinki demonstrate that extraordinary rewards can be attained, especially if siloed thinking is dismantled.

“The solution to a transport query might lie in housing; the unanticipated positive impact of a new park might be felt in a nearby water treatment plant. By pursuing a systems approach, we can bring fresh ideas to fields as diverse as housing, energy, mobility, public and green spaces, water treatment, stormwater management, waste management and many others."

