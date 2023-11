LIVERPOOL, UK - Media OutReach – 15 November 2023 - Lifelong Reds and much-loved TV duo Ricky Tomlinson and Sue Johnston are back together for the Liverpool FC's Christmas advert.Over their 40-year on screen partnership they are best known as Jim and Barbara Royle which has inspired this 60-second festive treat.Set to a classic seasonal tale, Ricky and Sue play nan and grandad to one excited young Red. Reading the bedtime story on Christmas Eve it has an LFC twist, Ricky and Sue narrate the words as the youngster drifts off into a surreal dream.She imagines her LFC heroes carrying out festive traditions and duties. Featuring a roster of LFC players including skipper Virgil Van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones, Rachael Laws and Gemma Bonner.Forever Red John Aldridge makes a cameo bringing back the famous 1988 FA Cup Anfield rap.Set in a traditional Merseyside home it features memorable gifts for LFC fans to put firmly on their Christmas wish list.The clubs Christmas product selection features 100s of exclusive gifts for all ages, including ideas for stocking fillers, secret Santa, plus festive family pyjamas as well the latest Nike range across kit, training and lifestyle.The LFC Christmas range is available at all Official Liverpool FC Retail Stores (click here to find the nearest store), online at liverpoolfc.com/christmas and via the LFC Store App.Other gift ideas include LFC Official Memberships for the whole family, LFCTV Go subscriptions and Anfield Museum & Tour vouchers.Hashtag: #LiverpoolFC

