DUBAI, UAE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2024 - Theorganization has officially announced the, showcasing the companies that lead the way in employee satisfaction, engagement, and workplace culture. This year’s rankings highlight organizations that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to creating positive work environments, fostering employee growth, and embracing innovative people practices.Leading the 2024 list is, a global telecommunications leader, committed to innovation and delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to millions of customers worldwide. Following closely behind are, and, all of which have made remarkable strides in employee engagement and corporate culture. The list also features a diverse array of organizations from various industries, all united by a shared commitment to creating meaningful and motivating workplaces.Thecertification recognizes the highest performing employers based on a comprehensive assessment of their HR practices and employee experience. This year, overfrom across the region were evaluated on key topics such as, andTheinclude:Insights from this year’s program highlight successful organizations prioritizing well-being, flexibility, and equity, standing out in 2024 for navigating challenges while maintaining high employee engagement.Best Places to Work, a global certification program, recognizes companies excelling in workplace culture and employee experience, providing insights to enhance HR practices and drive success.Partnering with over 500 companies in the Middle East, it helps organizations optimize people strategies and foster thriving workplaces.For more information, please visit the program website: www.bestplacestoworkfor.org Hashtag: #BestPlacesToWork

