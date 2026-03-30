De Beers Group CEO Al Cook delivered a speech at the event, joining Sotheby's to unveil the rare natural diamond Jwaneng 28.88 and celebrated the launch of the new book, "A Diamond Is Forever: The Making of a Cultural Icon 1926-2026".

LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 March 2026 -attended De Beers' reception held at Maison Assouline, a destination for culture, in celebration of the newly launched book,Commissioned byDe Beers Group CEO, the book celebrates 100 years of storytelling and creativity and the longstanding significance of diamonds within art and the wider cultural sphere.The evening also marked the exclusive unveiling of an outstanding natural diamond, the, ahead of its auction debut on 23 April, as part of Sotheby's Luxury Sales in Hong Kong. The Jwaneng 28.88 is a unique internally flawless diamond of 28.88 carats, unearthed from the Jwaneng mine in the Kalahari Desert, in Botswana.The celebration brought together an illustrious cross-section of global influence and creative talent, headlined by several High Commissioners who joined a vibrant assembly of the industry's most respected voices. Attendees on the night included Sotheby's' Quig Bruning, jewellers Ananya Malhotra, Emefa Cole, Shola Branson, Sarah Ysabel Narici, singer Poppy Ajudha, entrepreneurs Sabrina Percy and Natalie Salmon, creatives Susie Lau, Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe, Ben Schofield, Barbara Ayozie Fu Safira, Imogen Kwok, Deborah Ababio, designer Supriya Lele, cultural tastemaker Katy Wickremesinghe, artists Lionheart, Annette Fernando, Temsuyanger Longkumer.wore Boodles jewellery. A Peace of Mined design necklace set with fancy shape yellow diamonds in platinum and 18 carat Single Mine Origin yellow gold. The total weight of the yellow diamonds is 4.74 carats Cullinan mine South Africa and the additional brilliant cut white diamonds is 8.63 carats. A pair of claw set drop earrings set with pear shape diamonds in platinum. The pear diamonds are certificated 1.01 carats EVS2, 1.00 carats EVS2, 0.40 carats EVS2 and 0.40 carats EVS2.wore Hirsh jewellery. An exceptional fancy intense orangy-yellow pear shape diamond set in the Hirsh Solitaire pendant setting. This rare gem weighs 1.88 carats and is accompanied by a GIA certificate, created in 18K yellow gold and handmade in London. The Fizz East/West Eternity ring, handmade in 18K yellow gold with a total diamond weight of approx. 0.55 carats, and a 1 carat, fancy intense, oval yellow diamond is set in the Hirsh Regal setting, surrounded by 0.35 carats of further brilliant cut yellow diamonds, created in 18K yellow gold.wore ANANYA jewellery. A Yellow and Pink Diamond Necklace and Earrings from ANANYA Magnificent Jewels. The necklace has a gold weight of 71.56gms, and total diamond weight of 100.68cts. The earrings have a gold weight of10.83gms, and a total Diamond weight of 12.60cts. The diamonds in the set are composed of fancy cut yellow diamonds, pink diamonds, peach, champagne and white diamonds.wore ANANYA jewellery. The Magnificent Jewels Volume 1 Ear Climbers in 18k rose gold with 5.53ct white diamonds, 2.77ct pink diamonds, 0.44ct yellow diamonds and 1.99ct green diamonds. This was paired with a Chakra Solid Rose Gold Icon Bangle featuring a polished 18K rose gold band with a central minimalist bar, Chakra Diamond Baguette Icon Bangle in 18k rose gold with 2.32ct diamonds and 0.92ct crystal quartz, and Scatter Rose Gold Ring in 18k rose gold with 0.33ct diamonds.wore Ara Vartanian jewellery. An 18k white gold necklace with 2.02ct brown diamonds, 3.19ct white diamonds, and 0.60ct black diamonds. This piece was paired with a 3.03 ct brown diamond gravity two-finger ring with 0.71ct white diamonds in 18k white gold.Hashtag: #ADiamondisForever #naturaldiamonds #diamonds #DeBeersGroup #Assouline

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About De Beers Group

Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world's leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining, marketing and retailing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across the diamond pipeline and is the world's largest diamond producer by value, with diamond mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. Innovation sits at the heart of De Beers Group's strategy as it develops a portfolio of offers that span the diamond value chain, including its jewellery houses, De Beers London and Forevermark, and other pioneering solutions such as diamond sourcing and traceability initiatives Tracr and GemFair. De Beers Group also provides leading services and technology to the diamond industry in the form of education and laboratory services and a wide range of diamond sorting, detection and classification technology services. De Beers Group is committed to ' Building Forever,' a holistic and integrated approach to sustainability that underpins our efforts to create meaningful impact for the people and places where our diamonds are discovered. Building Forever focuses on three key areas where, through collaborations and partnerships around the globe, we have an enhanced ability to drive positive impact; Livelihoods, Climate and Nature. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo American plc group. For further information, visit www.debeersgroup.com.

About Assouline

Founded in Paris in 1994 by Prosper and Martine Assouline, Assouline is the first luxury brand on culture. Guided by a passion for knowledge, culture and travel, the company has published over 2,000 titles in five main collections, along with special editions and unique library accessories. Assouline's roster of collaborators includes some of the world's most respected brands, artists, photographers, writers and designers. With an unparalleled signature style and elegant savoir faire, Assouline has globally redefined modern publishing.

About Sotheby’s

Established in 1744, Sotheby's promotes access and ownership of exceptional art and luxury objects through auctions, private sales and retail. Our deep expertise across 70 selling categories is supported by a leading technology platform and a global network of specialists spanning 40 countries. Selling categories include Contemporary Art, Modern and Impressionist Art, Old Masters, Chinese Works of Art, Jewelry, Watches, Wine and Spirits and Design, as well as collectible cars and real estate through RM Sotheby's and Concierge. Sotheby's Financial Services is a leading art lender and provides capital solutions for collectors around the world, having originated more than $12 billion in loans since its inception. Sotheby's new global headquarters is now open at the iconic Breuer building at 945 Madison Avenue in New York City.

De Beers Group