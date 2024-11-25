“Engineered for Sustainability: Hong Kong’s Contribution to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals” Showcasing over 40 Sustainable Engineering Projects
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 November 2024 - The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers ("HKIE") launched an eBook, Engineered for Sustainability: Hong Kong's Contribution to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, whichintroduces Hong Kong engineering industry's progress towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs). The eBook showcases over 40 iconic engineering projects, corresponding to 17 UNSDGs, in both the public and private sectors in Hong Kong over the years and provides insights into their distinctive features and advanced technologies from engineers' perspectives. Through this informative publication, the HKIE hopes to deepen understanding of UNSDGs in the industry and wider society and inspire collaborative efforts and active participation from all stakeholders to support sustainable development.
HKIE President Ir Eric MA said, "The UNSDGs aim to promote prosperity while protecting the planet. Engineering plays a major role in achieving many of the UNSDGs. Through the launch of Engineered for Sustainability: Hong Kong's Contribution to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, we hope to strengthen understanding among members of the public as well as within the engineering sector of how various engineering disciplines can integrate environmental, social and economic considerations into their practices. The engineering industry is in a unique position to lead sustainable development through actively collaborating across the aspects of engineering design, construction, renovation, operation and reuse, using electronic control systems, IoT, promoting new industrialisation, autonomous vehicle technology, sustainable energy systems, etc."
"Last week, Vice President Ir Prof Frank CHAN led a delegation to the UN Climate Change Conference - COP29, where he shared the efforts taken by Hong Kong's engineering industry to address the challenges of climate change, including strengthening the resilience and sustainability of urban infrastructure. The HKIE will continue to champion sustainable development, including continued updates of the eBook and encouraging industry sharing of sustainable projects, empowering engineers to put UNSDGs into practice as part of our commitment to building a better and more sustainable future for the planet," President MA added.
The International Engineering Alliance (IEA) resolved the proposed changes of IEA Graduate Attributes and Professional Competencies (GAPCs) to align with the UNSDGs in 2021. As a Member of IEA, the HKIE will review its Graduate Attributes for accrediting engineering programmes and its Competence Standards for admitting members to factor in the UNSDGs. The reviews are in the pipeline and the new HKIE Graduate Attributes and Competence Standards are planned for implementation in 2026/27.
In addition, the HKIE is currently holding a cover design competition for the publication, Engineered for Sustainability: Hong Kong's Contribution to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The competition aims at encouraging members and the public to actively engage with the UNSDGs by participating in the creation of the eBook. The deadline for submission is 5:00pm on 31 December 2024. For details, please visit the website https://www.hkie.org.hk/zh-hant/news/event_detail/679/. The winning entry may become the cover of the future edition of this publication.
Please click here for the eBook Engineered for Sustainability: Hong Kong's Contribution to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
Appendix: Sustainable engineering projects in Hong Kong featured in Engineered for Sustainability: Hong Kong's Contribution to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
UNSDGs
Engineering Projects
SDG 1- No Poverty
Kong Ha Wai Transitional Housing
WEEE · PARK
SDG 2 - Zero Hunger
Farmunity
SDG 3 - Good Health and Well-being
The Henderson
City-Wide COVID-19 Sewage Surveillance
Solar & Gas Water Heating Dehumidification at H-Zentre
SDG 4 - Quality Education
Smart Power Services
Victoria Dockside
Innovation Student Awards
SDG 5 - Gender Equality
WomenLeaders@CW & Dream Girls
Women in Engineering Committee (WiE)
SDG 6 - Clean Water and Sanitation
Dry Wash Aircraft Cleaning Technique
O· PARK2
Total Water Management Strategy
SDG 7 - Affordable and Clean Energy
District Cooling System (DCS) at Kai Tak
Solar Panels on the Rooftops of Buses
Offshore Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal
SDG 8 - Decent Work and Economic Growth
The Three-Runway System
Development of the Northern Metropolis
SDG 9 - Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure
The Industrial Metaverse (IM)
E&M InnoPortal
Demonstration Project for Integrated AI Solution at ELEMENTS
Landslip Prevention And Mitigation Programme (LPMitP)
Anti-flooding Enhancement for Low-lying Substations
SDG 14 - Life Below Water
Discover Shui Hau
Tung Chung River Park
Acoustic Fish Deterrent System (AFDS)
SDG 15 - Life on Land
Taikoo Square
Long Valley Nature Centre (LVNP)
Biodiversity Survey for Habitat at Lamma Island
SDG 16 - Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions
Green Product Certification
S-Carbon Digital Management Platform
SDG 17 - Partnerships for the Goals
Green Performance Pledge Programme (GPP)
11 SKIES
Jockey Club BEAM PLUS in Schools Project
The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers
