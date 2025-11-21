LIVE4WELL is Hong Kong's leading innovative health technology platform and the world's first health ecosystem that integrates preventive healthcare, artificial intelligence, and behavioral incentives. Through proprietary AI motion capture technology, the platform delivers comprehensive dynamic health assessments and provides personalized health management solutions. The platform's flagship product, "VIV PASS" revolutionizes health management by establishing personal health baselines, leveraging AI-powered data analytics, delivering personalized exercise prescriptions, and providing 24/7 health monitoring. LIVE4WELL innovatively combines health management with reward mechanisms through its Sweat Point system and WELLshop ecosystem, embodying the "Move to Earn" philosophy that transforms healthy behaviors into tangible rewards.

GYM AESTHETICS (GA) is a cross-sport brand originating from Germany, upholding German excellence in quality and innovation, aiming to provide high-quality sports gear that combines functionality and aesthetics for sports enthusiasts. The brand's slogan, "Beyond 110%" reflects its relentless pursuit of excellence, rooted in the importance of athletes' needs. Over the years, GA's sponsorship covers eleven sports, including 3x3 basketball, tennis, lacrosse, squash, pickleball, and Hong Kong Masters Athletics, which encompass teams such as the German Lacrosse National Team and the Hong Kong Representative teams. This demonstrates GA's passion and commitment to supporting sports development, aiming to attract and inspire more sports lovers worldwide.

