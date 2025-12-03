BEIJING - Chicago soybean futures inched higher on Wednesday, supported in part by accelerating U.S. soybean shipments to China after months of tariff-related disruptions, though concerns persist over China's overall purchase pace.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.18% at $11.26-3/4 a bushel, as of 0305 GMT.

Traders closely monitored China's buying, with the United States Department of Agriculture reporting no new "flash" sales of U.S. soybeans on Tuesday.

Nonetheless, U.S. shipments to China are gaining momentum, with at least six bulk cargo vessels scheduled to load with soybeans at Gulf Coast terminals through mid-December, according to a shipping schedule seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

"U.S. soybean futures remain rangebound and sensitive to shifts in demand," said Wan Chengzhi, an analyst at Capital Jingdu Futures.

"In the near term, traders are watching the USDA's December WASDE report for possible changes to yield and export estimates, which could lower ending stocks," he added.

In top soy exporter Brazil, soybean production is expected to reach 177.2 million metric tons in 2025/26, consultancy firm StoneX said on Monday, cutting its outlook by 0.9% from a November projection.

"Expectations of a larger Brazilian crop are bearish, though ongoing South American dryness may add a weather premium, keeping production prospects the key driver for CBOT prices," Wan added.

CBOT wheat rose 0.14% to $5.41-3/4 a bushel, extending gains for a second session amid heightened Black Sea war tensions, although ample global supplies, bolstered by strong harvests in Argentina and Australia's strong harvests, continue to weigh.

Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut off Ukraine's access to the sea following a drone attack on Tuesday targeting a Russian-flagged vessel carrying sunflower oil. A Ukrainian official denied any involvement in Tuesday's attack.

Corn dipped 0.11% to $4.49-1/2 a bushel after hitting its highest level since May in the previous session, supported by Black Sea tensions and cold weather concerns across parts of the U.S. Corn Belt.