HAMBURG - Chicago soybean fell on Monday, retreating from last week's 17-month high, as traders waited for signs of more Chinese buying of U.S. beans.

Wheat and corn fell amid abundant supplies.

Chicago Board of Trade's most-active soybeans fell 0.1% to $11.23-1/4 a bushel at 1130 GMT. Soybeans reached $11.69-1/2 last Tuesday, their highest since June 2024, as China purchased soy from the United States following the trade war truce with the U.S.

Corn fell 0.4% to $4.35-3/4 a bushel and wheat fell 0.8% to $5.35-1/4 a bushel.

China bought 1.584 million tons of U.S. soybeans last week. But traders are still hoping for substantially more Chinese buying as U.S. officials said China had agreed to buy 12 million tons by the end of this year after President Donald Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“Soybeans are falling because of the lack of big new buying by China,” said Matt Ammermann, commodity risk manager at StoneX. “Markets rose on expectations of major Chinese buying after the trade war truce but only disappointing volumes were bought by China from the U.S. so far.”

“South American soybeans, especially Brazilian, are cheaper than U.S. supplies and the logical choice for most importers. There is also the question about whether China has enough soybeans after large recent South American purchases.”

Some traders noted aggressively low prices paid by Saudi Arabia in a wheat tender on Monday, with Black Sea and possibly Argentine supplies expected to dominate the purchase with a record Argentine wheat crop expected.

“Wheat and corn are being weakened by good world supply prospects with southern hemisphere wheat crops arriving,” Ammermann said.

“Argentine wheat is about the world’s cheapest. Argentina is expecting a big wheat crop and perhaps this indicates a large Argentine corn crop is likely.”