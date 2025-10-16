PARIS/SINGAPORE - Chicago soybean and corn futures ticked higher on Thursday, supported by brisk U.S. soy crushing and doubts over U.S. corn supply, though trade tensions between Washington and Beijing plus disruption to U.S. data limited price moves. Wheat eased for a second session to approach a five-year low, with ample supply expected in exporting countries hanging over the market. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.4% to $10.10 a bushel as of 1122 GMT. CBOT corn was up 0.1% to $4.17 per bushel, rising for a third day to recover from a seven-week low on Tuesday. CBOT wheat was down 0.6% at $4.95-3/4 a bushel, near Tuesday's five-year low of $4.92-1/4.

"The market continues to look for direction, awaiting clarity on U.S.–China trade negotiations," commodity data firm CM Navigator said in a note. "Final U.S. corn and soybean yield estimates could also become major price drivers, though it remains unclear when they will be released given the ongoing government shutdown." China on Thursday accused the U.S. of stoking panic over its rare earth controls, which led U.S. President Donald Trump to threaten further tariffs on Chinese goods. Grain markets are watching to see if Trump meets Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at an economic conference at the end of the month, and makes progress towards reviving U.S. soybean exports to China halted by the countries' trade war. Domestic demand lent some support to Chicago soybean futures, after the National Oilseed Processors Association said on Wednesday its members crushed 197.863 million bushels of soybeans last month, up 4.2% from August and the fourth-highest level for any month on record.

Talk of some lower than expected yields in the U.S. harvest, as well as reports of slow farmer selling, have meanwhile helped underpin corn prices. "There is talk of U.S. farmers holding back some of their supplies and, generally speaking, U.S. corn is pretty competitive in the international market," said one feed grains trader in Singapore. Basis bids for corn and soybeans were mostly steady to firmer at processing sites in the U.S. Midwest on Wednesday.

In wheat, top exporter Russia resumed shipments to Indonesia in October after a pause since January, adding to expectations of accelerating Russian shipments following a slow start to the season. Low prices for what is forecast to be a bumper Argentine crop in the coming weeks were contributing to pressure on wheat prices, traders said.

Prices at 1122 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 495.75 -3.00 -0.60 CBOT corn 417.00 0.25 0.06 CBOT soy 1010.00 3.50 0.35 Paris wheat 188.25 -1.75 -0.92 Paris maize 184.50 0.75 0.41 Paris rapeseed 463.75 -2.75 -0.59 WTI crude oil 58.70 0.43 0.74 Euro/dlr 1.16 0.00 0.02 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per metric ton.