Under the terms of the MoU, Vingroup and PT. Sulsel Andalan Energi, a Regional-Owned Enterprise from South Sulawesi will form a strategic partnership to develop renewable energy projects, particularly large-scale solar farms. The two parties also agreed to actively research, develop, and pursue other business opportunities in the environmental sector.
Specifically, the collaboration will involve comprehensive studies and site surveys for both ground-mounted and floating solar farms. The partners will also integrate energy storage solutions and plan for grid connections for projects with capacities ranging from 1 Megawatt to 1 Gigawatt. Vingroup will provide insights on the latest green technology trends and development, while PT. Sulsel Andalan Energi will contribute information on local regulations and infrastructure.
Beyond renewable energy, the companies are actively discussing a range of other potential collaborations. PT. Sulsel Andalan Energi has invited Vingroup to explore partnerships on two smart city initiatives, the construction of a new 4-hectare hospital, the renovation of seven existing provincial hospitals, and social housing projects.
Meanwhile, in pursuit of building a green city, PT. Sulsel Andalan Energi is considering supporting the deployment of VinFast electric buses, while also encouraging provincial government officials and employees to adopt VinFast vehicles as part of efforts to accelerate transportation electrification in South Sulawesi. The company is further looking at facilitating the expansion of the global charging station developer V-Green in establishing EV charging infrastructure, as well as supporting the growth of GSM, the pure-electric taxi operator.
Governor of South Sulawesi Andi Sudirman Sulaiman said, "We are so proud to welcome Vingroup, one of the biggest companies in Vietnam, to invest in our beloved South Sulawesi. Vingroup's global reputation for sustainability inspires us to open this window of collaboration, marking a new chapter in our strong commitment to building a better and more sustainable region. As we follow the Indonesian President's Asta Cita, we strongly believe this cooperation aligns with our national vision of ensuring harmony between people and the environment. Today's MoU is just the beginning of something big."
Mr. Pham Sanh Chau, Vingroup Asia CEO and CEO of VinFast Asia added, "The agreement with PT. Sulsel Andalan Energi marks the beginning of a meaningful journey. We believe this collaboration will create significant value and contribute to the sustainable development of the region. Vingroup has identified Green energy as one of our strategic pillars. With the courage and intellect of Vietnam, we are determined not only to realize key national projects but also to extend our impact globally, building a better future for generations to come."
Indonesia is considered one of the most promising renewable energy markets in Southeast Asia. Given its high solar radiation, South Sulawesi is an ideal location for developing large-scale solar projects.
The MoU with PT. Sulsel Andalan Energi aligns with the vision of Vingroup Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong to expand the Group's ecosystem in Indonesia. Vingroup already has a presence in the country through its electric vehicle arm, VinFast, which has a diverse product range, a growing sales and after-sales network, and a forthcoming assembly plant. VinFast has also built a comprehensive "For a Green Future" ecosystem, collaborating with GSM and V-Green, with a shared vision of of making the green transportation revolution more accessible to all.
Hashtag: #Vingroup
https://vingroup.net/en
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Vingroup