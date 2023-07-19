The platform hosts its first New Retail industry networking event with top business leaders in Asia, reaching customers across the globeHONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 19 July 2023 - Driven by a new wave of digital transformation, the e-commerce market in Hong Kong has developed rapidly in the past 10 years, with new innovative technologies pushing the retail industry to new heights. Throughout the major changes in market consumption patterns, Hong Kong-based global smart commerce enabler SHOPLINE has helped numerous brands take advantage of new opportunities and expand their business. Today, SHOPLINE announced its 10th anniversary, as it continues to promote comprehensive retail transformation for global merchants. To celebrate this milestone, SHOPLINE recently held its first New Retail industry networking event, joining forces with top industry leaders from across Asia to explore major industry trends and opportunities in advertising, financing, and logistics. Influential business representatives also shared their business practices to help brands stand out in the fiercely competitive market and reach customers from all corners of the globe.
Nick Chiu, Deputy General Manager of SHOPLINE Hong Kong, said, “We are delighted to celebrate the platform’s 10th anniversary. SHOPLINE has always based its operations from our merchants’ perspective, launching e-commerce solutions that keep up with the latest market trends. We are committed to helping merchants succeed, and have seen our global customer base exceed 1.5 billion this year. Hong Kong is where SHOPLINE was created and it remains an important market for us. According to SHOPLINE's data, SHOPLINE Hong Kong has grown rapidly in the past decade – as of the first half of 2023, our number of merchants has increased 65 times since our first year of operation. Meanwhile, the total revenue has also skyrocketed by 2,889 times. In the past decade, our team has also expanded overseas, with over 2,000 employees worldwide, operating in more than 13 regions. In addition to establishing bases in most major Chinese and Southeast Asian regions, SHOPLINE has recently expanded to London, UK, and Sydney, Australia, further affirming our international network and helping more local merchants sell to the world."
The preferred e-commerce platform for 500,000 brands, innovative product features, and a new retail ecosystem
For the past 10 years, SHOPLINE has been committed to the belief that its success is built on its merchants’ success. Using technology driven by innovation, SHOPLINE has helped over 500,000 brands create a seamless shopping experience for their customers. Since entering the Hong Kong market in 2013, SHOPLINE has developed its own complete infrastructure system for merchants, providing a one-stop "Software as a Service" (SaaS) solution to build a complete, secure, and seamless retail ecosystem that protects both merchants and consumers. SHOPLINE continues to lead the market by introducing innovative solutions and features, including the comprehensive OMO (online-merge-offline) retail solution that blurs the boundaries between digital and physical shopping; SHOPLINE Payments, which manages both local and international payments; SHOPLINE Live, which offers five live streaming functions to attract customers; SHOPLINE Shoplytics, which analyses customer preferences and buying habits with AI-powered big data analysis; and WhatsApp Business API, which uses AI to create an efficient customer service workflow for merchants. By constantly improving its features and solutions, SHOPLINE aims to give its merchants an edge and seize opportunities in the ever-changing retail market.
Nick Chiu, Deputy General Manager of SHOPLINE Hong Kong, said, "As a leading digital city both in Asia and the world, Hong Kong has an advanced telecommunications infrastructure. Because the city’s e-commerce hardware meets the prerequisites for further expansion, we believe there is still huge potential for market growth. SHOPLINE will continue to devote itself to product development and solutions design to create more favourable conditions for our merchants, giving them an advantage right from the get-go. As our logistics technology continues to mature, we hope to connect more and more local merchants with a global customer base."
Sharing the secrets of success: 3 strategies to attract customers and increase revenue
At the SHOPLINE New Retail industry networking event, local merchants Jakewell Marketing Manager Phyllis Yeung, Gopop Station founder Vivian Wu, and hello bear! founder Tommy Liu, shared their key business insights with those interested in entering the e-commerce market. They also discussed tried-and-true strategies to maximise SHOPLINE features to aid business success. The first of which is to use SHOPLINE's multiple member management modules to build good customer relationships, create a loyal customer base, adjust, analyse, and expand to meet store management needs. Secondly, merchants can create a comprehensive shopping experience through the use of OMO multi-channel sales to reach more potential customers. For this, the effective use of big data can enhance marketing strategies and ultimately increase market share. The third strategy is to use social media marketing to expand customer reach while receiving orders to expand sales channels. SHOPLINE OMO's cross-social platform e-commerce function can consolidate social media management activities across multiple channels, including SHOPLINE LIVE, Facebook, and Instagram live streaming, comments, and orders.
Breaking through geographical limitations and unlocking unlimited potential for business growth
The event also featured a panel discussion exploring the use of digital solutions to break geographical barriers, unlock new business growth, and create an abundance of new opportunities. Top representatives across various industries participated, including Jackie Lo, Head of E-Commerce Team, Sales and Marketing Department at SF Express; Terry Ling, Head of Business Development at livi bank; and Alan Ng, Key Account Manager at Google Customer Solutions. They spoke about the latest trends in logistics, financing, and advertising, revealing cutting-edge market opportunities brought about by new retail.
The development of e-commerce was accelerated by the pandemic, with efficiency being key
Jackie Lo, Head of E-Commerce Team, Sales and Marketing Department at SF Express, a leader in the instant delivery market, said, "The cross-border e-commerce market has grown significantly post-pandemic. To successfully expand into overseas markets, it is crucial to choose a logistics partner of an appropriate scale. SF Express provides cost-effective, cross-border e-commerce logistics solutions, with operations in Greater China and internationally. SF Express is integrated with the SHOPLINE system, including customs clearance consulting services, to help companies with end-to-end distribution and to maintain a competitive advantage."
As cross-border e-commerce is popularised, electronic payment has become essential
Terry Ling, Head of Business Development at virtual bank livi bank, pointed out that after the years-long pandemic, customers have grown accustomed to cross-border consumption and many Hong Kong merchants have seized this opportunity to enter overseas markets. To support companies in implementing overseas expansion, livi bank provides SHOPLINE merchants with special offers for opening stores and flexible loan schemes to help them seize market opportunities. At the same time, livi bank leverages leading technology and data capabilities to provide high-quality digital commercial banking services to corporate customers, with an aim to address their common pain points. Ultimately, they enable corporate customers to realise their business aspirations in the digital age, taking their businesses to the next level.
About SHOPLINE
Founded in 2013 and a member of the Silicon Valley-based 500 Startups accelerator in 2014, SHOPLINE is Asia’s biggest smart commerce platform, with offices in Hong Kong, Taipei, Singapore, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, London, and Sydney.
SHOPLINE always prioritises its customers and aims to support brands of all sizes to achieve local and international growth together with an omnichannel presence. SHOPLINE offers 7 key solutions to our customers including online store, advertisement, strategic consultation, front end design, marketing, OMO retail strategy, and service integration. To date, SHOPLINE has helped over 500,000 merchants open their online stores, including well-known brands such as bossini, Wai Yuen Tong, Durex, Hiwalk, and Lemon King.
SHOPLINE