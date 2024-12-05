About Sharp Corporation Founded in 1912 by Tokuji Hayakawa, Sharp Corporation is a global technology company renowned for its expertise in both B2B and consumer innovation. As one of the largest consumer electronics companies, Sharp has a presence in 8 regions, including America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Asia Pacific, with over 70 wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries. Sharp has continuously evolved with original products, from the "Ever-Sharp" mechanical pencils to the world's first LCD electronic calculators. Driven by originality and the founder's spirit of sincerity and creativity, the company aims to help organisations of all sizes enhance performance and adapt to the future through innovative home and business products and services. Sharp will continue to revolutionise the world through its business vision of "Changing the world with 8K+5G and AIoT." As of March 31, 2023, Sharp Corporation employs 46,206 people around the world and recorded consolidated annual sales of 2,548,117 million yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Sharp is committed to being a socially responsible company, conducting its operations with concern for the impact of its activities on its customers, suppliers, employees, communities, and other stakeholders, as well as the environment. Under its long-term environmental vision, "SHARP Eco Vision 2050," there are three main areas: "climate change," "resource recycling," and "safety and security." The company aims for an overall positive impact on society by contributing to the environment, culture, benefits, welfare, and quality of life for people throughout the world. For more information, please visit https://global.sharp/

