Headquartered in Singapore, SATS Ltd. (SGX stock code: S58) is one of the world’s largest providers of air cargo handling services and Asia’s leading airline caterer. SATS Gateway Services provides airfreight and ground handling services including passenger services, ramp and baggage handling, aviation security services, aircraft cleaning and aviation laundry. SATS Food Solutions serves airlines and institutions, and operates central kitchens with large-scale food production and distribution capabilities for a wide range of cuisines. SATS is present in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, powering an interconnected world of trade, travel and taste. Following the acquisition of Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) in 2023, the combined SATS and WFS network operates over 225 stations in 27 countries. These cover trade routes responsible for more than 50% of global air cargo volume. SATS has been listed on the Singapore Exchange since May 2000. For more information, please visit www.sats.com.sg

Notes: i. Reduction in flights handled volume in EMEAA mainly due to disposal of ground handling business in UK. ii. The above operating data cover SATS and its subsidiaries, but does not include joint ventures and associates.

Notes: The Group financial statistics should be read in conjunction with the explanatory notes found on page 2 of this media release. R1 Earnings per share (basic) is computed by dividing profit attributable to owners of the Company by the weighted average number of fully paid shares in issue. R2 Earnings per share (diluted) is computed by dividing profit attributable to owners of the Company by the weighted average number of fully paid shares in issue after adjusting for dilution of shares under various employee share plans. R3 Return on turnover is computed by dividing profit attributable to owners of the Company by total revenue. R4 Gross debt/equity ratio is computed by dividing total debt by total equity. R5 Net asset value per share is computed by dividing equity attributable to owners of the Company by the number of ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue.

