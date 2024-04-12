Poly Auction (Hong Kong) Limited, (Poly Auction Hong Kong), established in 2012 by Poly Culture Group Corporation Limited, is a young but remarkable auction house in Hong Kong. Beijing Poly International Auction, a subsidiary of Poly Culture Group, is the largest auction house in China and holds the highest auction transaction volume of Chinese art globally. Poly Auction Hong Kong has five departments: Modern and Contemporary Art, Fine Chinese Paintings and Calligraphy, Chinese Ceramics and Works of Art, Jewels, Watches and Handbags, Rare Wine, Whisky. With a professional team of specialists in each department, Poly Auction Hong Kong is strived to provide excellent and professional service of complimentary valuation, private sale and auction services to our vast collectors. Since its debut auction in 2012, Poly Auction Hong Kong has been holding auctions and continue to set new records for artists, art pieces and artwork categories. In 2021, Poly Auction Hong Kong concluded with an impressive HKD 2.6 billion in total sales. In the first three quarters of 2022, Poly Auction Hong Kong achieved a remarkable auction sales total of HKD 1.63 billion. In July, Poly Auction Hong Kong 10th Anniversary Auctions proudly presented the first ever Evening Sale, successfully pulled off a white-glove sale, realising a total grand sale of over HKD 410 million. In addition to auction events, Poly Auction Hong Kong is also committed to promoting art, culture and technology through exhibitions and events with leading artists, curated auctions with celebrated collectors and artists, online sales and NFT digital art auctions in recent years.

