Batik Air is a rapidly expanding Malaysian carrier with its main hub at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Sepang and Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang. The airline took to the skies in March 2013 with domestic flights in Malaysia and has since grown to operate routes to all major airports across the continents of Asia, Australia, Middle East and Central Asia. Batik Air fleet includes six A330-300 aircraft and forty-six B737-8/800 aircraft. With an extensive network of 1,400 weekly flights, Batik Air offers seamless connections to over 60+ destinations across 20 countries. Batik Air carried a total of 4.5 million passengers in 2023 and 6.6 million passengers in 2024. The airline holds full membership in the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and also obtained the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA). Batik Air operates under the Lion Air Group of Indonesia, which includes Batik Air Indonesia, Super Air Jet, Lion Air, Wings Air, Biz Jet, and Thai Lion Air.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.