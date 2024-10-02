Prominent figures such as Pubu Dunzhu, Vice Governor of the Sichuan Provincial Government, Lu Shaye, Chinese Ambassador to France, Emmanuel Mandon, French National Assembly Deputy and Member of the France-China Friendship Group, and French girl Ninon Vernay, jointly unveiled the event, marking the formal commencement of the exhibition. Ninon Vernay, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, fulfilled her dream last year with the help of Sino-French charities by visiting Chengdu, Sichuan, to see pandas. This event marked her continued journey with pandas. During the cultural exchange sharing session, Zhou Mengqi, the global ambassador of panda culture and renowned panda photographer, shared captivating stories about pandas and his photography journey, leaving the audience deeply moved by the charm of these adorable creatures. In addition to enjoying countless stunning panda photographs, visitors also participated in panda-themed DIY activities, which further enriched their understanding of Chinese culture. Pandas, China's national treasure, are envoys of friendship and symbols of the strong bond between China and France. As we celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, this panda photography exhibition will further strengthen the friendship between the peoples of China and France. The exhibition will continue its global tour, using visual media to showcase the unique charm of pandas and promote Chinese culture, especially from Sichuan, to the world.

