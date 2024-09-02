Ontech Group is the pioneer of Controlled Electromagnetic Field (CEMF) sensing, a unique technology that revolutionises interactions between humans, machines, and technology. With offices and R&D centres worldwide, Ontech is a leader in electromagnetic field technology and a disruptor in near-field detection. Our mission is to empower the world's most innovative leaders and engineers to create safer, more functional, and energy-efficient technologies. Protected by over 100 international patents, Ontech's proprietary CEMF sensors drive change across multiple industries, including health tech, automotive, consumer devices, and more.

The new 128-channel ASIC family builds on the high standards set by Ontech's previous 32 channel ASIC. Improved capabilities of the 128-channel family include a compact 1.5 mm2 form factor, HV-CMOS technology with 0.13μm, voltage up to 3.3V, flexible scan sequences of up to 32 steps, and an acquisition frequency of up to 2GHz. Additionally, peripheral blocks such as LDOs, clocks, and references have been integrated to minimise the PCB space required for customers to incorporate the CEMF sensor, while the new ASIC core itself is designed for a high degree of application-specific customisation.

