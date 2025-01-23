DAVOS, Switzerland - The chief executive of Norway's $1.8 trillion sovereign wealth fund, one of the world's largest investors, said on Thursday that inflationary pressure in the United States posed a risk to financial markets this year.

Asked what were the biggest risks to markets in 2025, Nicolai Tangen said: "Inflationary pressure from what's going on in the U.S. now."

Another risk was sovereign debt levels globally, he added.

It is "whether you get to a point where investors think that government debt is generally too high across the world and they want a much higher coupon to finance governments," he said during a Reuters NEXT Newsmaker interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The fund holds stakes in close to 9,000 companies in more than 70 countries, representing 1.5% of the world's listed equities and giving it an influential voice in global finance.

