NEFIN's Energy Storage Project in Nanjing Park of Bosch Automotive Aftersales Division Was Successfully Connected to The Grid

NEFIN is a premium green independent power producer (IPP) offering bespoke carbon-neutral technologies & financing solutions in Asia Pacific. NEFIN, together with JV partner ACEN Corp., has worked with numerous multinational corporations and large local businesses, delivering renewable energy solutions at utility-scale, commercial and industrial levels. ACEN is listed in the Philippines (PSE: ACEN) and is part of the Ayala Corporation, one of the largest conglomerates in the Philippines, founded by the Ayala family in 1834. Leveraging its diverse, cross-functional team, NEFIN provides comprehensive energy efficiency assessments and a full suite of services to evaluate the ESG impact and commercial viability of projects through innovative approaches to technology under its unified energy management platform. With a mission of "Achieving Carbon Neutrality for You", NEFIN is committed to the global climate goals and aims to accelerate the decarbonisation of our client portfolios. Recent advancements include NEFIN's expansion to encompass battery storage solutions and the exploration of additional methods to offset carbon for our clients. NEFIN believes the future of the world is everyone's responsibility and strives to redefine energy boundaries towards a sustainable future. Please refer to NEFIN's website www.nefinco.com for more information and follow us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/nefin/ .

