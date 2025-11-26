About Methodist College Kuala Lumpur Methodist College Kuala Lumpur (MCKL) was founded by the Methodist Council of Education in 1983, its campus sitting in the heart of Kuala Lumpur and branch campus in Pykett, Penang, known as the MCKL College (Penang, Pykett Campus). MCKL is now an SQA Approved Centre delivering Advanced Diplomas focusing on Business and Computing: Software Development. It also offers programmes in the pre-university pathway for subjects including Cambridge A-Level, Australian Matriculation; the American Degree Transfer, Diploma courses Digital Business, Digital Marketing, IT (Internet of Things Focused), Computer Science (data science focused), Early Childhood Education, Social Work, and Financial Technology. Over the years, MCKL has been highly recognised for its track record and gold standard achievements of its pre-university programmes and its overseas degree pathways. For additional information, please visit the MCKL Official Website .

