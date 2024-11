Introduced in March 2024, Opportunity London is a unique partnership between the City of London Corporation, London Councils, the Mayor of London and a growing consortium of public and private sector industry partners committed to attracting the next £100bn of capital investment into London's low carbon real estate, energy and infrastructure.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 November 2024 - Opportunity London, a new public-private initiative aimed at attracting capital investment to the city, will be heading to the Asia Pacific market for the first time. With a unique prospectus featuring 12 active projects valued at over US$12 billion, it will showcase specific investment opportunities across six asset classes – Low Carbon, Life Sciences, Leisure & Culture, Logistics & Light Industrial, Living, and Learning & Institutions.In the first half of 2024, Japan led the Asian market as London's largest investment source, contributing nearly US$400 million, followed by Singapore with investments nearing US$300 million. India, Taiwan, and Hong Kong also emerged as key contributors.However, Opportunity London's development pipeline offers even greater prospects for Asian investors, with US$13.6 billion in investible opportunities and a projected Gross Development Value (GDV) of US$56 billion. Key projects include:The Opportunity London team is now presenting the prospectus in Asia, with a primary focus on Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Malaysia, as well as South Korea.Hashtag: #OpportunityLondon

