Kenya's economic growth rebounded to 7.5% last year, the statistics office said on Thursday, as sectors like transportation started to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Growth in East Africa's biggest economy slid into its first contraction in nearly three decades in 2020 due to the impact of the pandemic on sectors like tourism and education.

That started to turn around last year, the statistics office said.

"All the sectors registered positive growth apart from agriculture," said Macdonald Obudho, the director general of the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.

Farming, which is the biggest economic sector, contracted 0.2% due to poor rainfall, he said.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Toby Chopra)



