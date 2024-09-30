VIENNA, AUSTRIA - EQS Newswire - 30 September 2024 – Kapsch TrafficCom is proud to announce that the Bulgarian "Nationwide Tolling & E-Vignette System" was awarded the prestigious Road Finance Excellence Award by the International Road Federation (IRF).This recognition underscores the innovative design, exceptional implementation, and the positive impact of the GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System)-based tolling system on the country's transportation infrastructure. The award ceremony took place on September 26, 2024, during the IRF Europe & Central Asia Congress Gala Dinner in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.Georg Kapsch, CEO of Kapsch TrafficCom, explains: "."Launched in 2019 in partnership with Bulgaria's Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA), this project transitioned the country's tolling system from time-based vignettes to a distance-based model for heavy goods vehicles (HGV) using cutting-edge satellite tolling technology. The system covers over 16,000 kilometers of roads, managing electronic tolls for trucks and e-vignettes for passenger vehicles. By 2020, GNSS tolling for all HGVs was introduced, generating a 10% revenue increase from e-vignettes and additional gains from enhanced enforcement measures.Kapsch worked closely with the RIA and consulting teams, coordinating seven specialized working groups for road infrastructure, data centers, tolling, enforcement, and payment systems. Over 500 authority staff were trained, and the project's scope includes 24/7 technical support and maintenance. The system also integrates various sales channels, including web platforms, mobile apps, and self-service terminals.The International Road Federation (IRF) is a global, not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting safe, sustainable, and efficient road networks worldwide. The recognition by the IRF marks another milestone in the successful deployment of tolling systems by Kapsch TrafficCom around the globe.

