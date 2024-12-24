International migrants accounted for 4.7 percent of the global labour force, according to the latest findings from the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

A total of 167.7 million migrant workers: 102.7 million men and 64.9 million women contributed significantly to their destination countries, particularly in high-income economies and essential industries like services and care provision.

This figure marks a notable increase of over 30 million since 2013, highlighting their growing importance in addressing global labour demands.

The majority of migrant workers, 68.4 percent (114.7 million), were employed in high-income countries, while 17.4 percent (29.2 million) worked in upper-middle-income nations. Regionally, Northern, Southern, and Western Europe hosted the largest share of migrant workers, seeing a rise from 22.5 percent in 2013 to 23.3 percent in 2022. Other regions, such as Northern America and the Arab States, witnessed slight declines in their share of migrant workers.

While 155.6 million migrants were employed, 12.1 million remained unemployed, resulting in a migrant unemployment rate of 7.2 percent, compared to 5.2 percent for non-migrants. Gender disparities were stark: migrant women faced an employment-to-population ratio of 48.1 percent versus 72.8 percent for men and an unemployment rate of 8.7 percent compared to 6.2 percent for migrant men. Barriers such as language, unrecognized qualifications, and limited childcare options disproportionately hindered women’s access to employment.

Migrants played a dominant role in the services sector, with 68.4 percent of them employed there, compared to 51.5 percent of non-migrants. The care economy was particularly significant for migrant women, with 28.8 percent working in this sector, reflecting the global demand for domestic and care work. This contrasts with only 19.2 percent of non-migrant women and 6.2 percent of non-migrant men in similar roles.

The ILO emphasised the importance of targeted policies to ensure equitable access to decent work for migrant workers. These policies are essential for addressing global labour shortages and fostering sustainable development. “Migrant workers are indispensable in addressing global labour shortages and contributing to economic growth,” said ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo. “Ensuring their rights and access to decent work is not only a moral imperative but also an economic necessity.”

With their concentration in high-demand sectors, migrant workers remain a cornerstone of the global economy, underscoring the urgent need for inclusive labour market strategies to protect their rights and enhance their contributions.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

