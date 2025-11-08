The database covers a wide range of occupations — including construction workers, cleaners, delivery riders, and office staff — as well as common workplace injuries such as falls, burns, back pain, and hearing loss. It aims to help the public understand their legal rights, claim procedures, and compensation options in different work-related injury scenarios.
Developed in collaboration with experienced Hong Kong lawyers, the database transforms complex legal concepts into clear and practical guidance. It also includes case studies, medical treatment tips, and reference materials for compensation calculation.
Members of the public can freely access the following pages:
- Guide to Work Injury Risks and Compensation by Occupatio
- Guide to Common Work Injuries and Compensation
"Our goal is to help workers understand their rights clearly when faced with a work injury, without being misled or confused by insurers. By identifying their occupation and type of injury, they can easily see the next steps for compensation."
In addition to the new database, the website also provides several practical tools, including:
- Work Injury Compensation Calculation Guide
- Permanent Loss of Earning Capacity Percentage Table
- Work Injury Claim Step-by-Step Guide
Hashtag: #HKFindLawyer
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About HKFindLawyer.com
Founded in 2019, HKFindLawyer.com is Hong Kong's first platform dedicated to legal education and lawyer matching. Through AI-driven search, lawyer rating systems, and professional verification, it helps citizens find the most suitable lawyers in areas such as work injury, traffic accidents, criminal defense, and family law. The platform has handled over 1,000 free legal consultation cases to date.
HKFindLawyer.com