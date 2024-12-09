The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) projected global trade to reach a record $33 trillion in 2024, reflecting a $1 trillion increase compared to 2023.

This represents an annual growth of 3.3 percent, showcasing the resilience of global trade despite ongoing challenges.

According to UNCTAD's latest Global Trade Update, the robust growth in trade services, which increased by 7 percent this year, contributed significantly to this expansion, accounting for half of the overall growth.

In contrast, goods trade grew by a modest 2 percent, remaining below its 2022 peak.

The report highlighted challenges for developing economies, traditionally key drivers of global trade. These economies faced a 1% contraction in imports and a similar decrease in South-South trade during Q3 2024.

On the other hand, advanced economies led the quarter’s growth, with stable demand driving a 3% rise in imports and a 2% increase in exports.

Despite obstacles, the report emphasised opportunities for developing countries to capitalise on high-growth sectors.

Trade in ICT goods and clothing surged by 13% and 14% respectively in Q3, underscoring the potential for diversification into value-added industries.

Sector-specific data revealed declines in traditional sectors critical to developing economies. Energy trade fell by 2% in Q3 and 7% over the year, while metals trade contracted by 3%.

Automotive trade shrank by 3% in Q3 but is expected to close the year with a 4% annual growth rate.

Meanwhile, stable global growth forecasts and reduced inflation offer promising prospects for building resilience in 2025.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).