Entertainment Zone weekend will showcase new games, onstage shows, hardware, esports for public

As part of expanded B2B Trade Zone, gamescom asia conference strikes a strong note to shape the future of the games industry with more expert insights and a dedicated programme to empower content creators

CD PROJEKT RED (Poland) - Kacper Niepokólczycki, Lead Environment Artist

Focus Entertainment (France) - Xavier Marot, Chief Production Officer

LightSpeed Studios (China) - Yang Chao, Expert Researcher

Mojang Studios (Sweden) - Nickole Li, Principal Designer (Systems)

SUNSOFT (Japan) - Yuichi Ochi, General Manager

Team17 Digital (UK) - Jasper Barnes, Head of Game Scouting

Techland (Poland) - Tymon Smektała, Dying Light Franchise Director

Ubisoft (Singapore) - Bill Money, Game Director

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 19 July 2023- gamescom asia will host a physical B2C Entertainment Zone exhibition for the first time, with an expanded Trade Zone for B2B for its upcoming 2023 edition. The only satellite event of the world's largest video games festival, gamescom, will be hosted in Singapore from 19–22 October 2023, with a trade and public exhibition, trade conference and several programmes for the public. Online shows PRIMETIME and STUDIO also return on 19 and 22 October for all fans.Capcom is the first major publisher confirming their participation, kickstarting the B2C Entertainment Zone. Xsolla, AWS for Games, Unlimit, and Worldline have been cemented as sponsors within the B2B Trade Zone, with more to follow. Exhibitors and Pavilions from countries and regions such as Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, India, Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong S.A.R., Taiwan, Canada, Israel, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America are also on board."We are extremely excited to open the Entertainment Zone onsite to the public for the first time this year. We know it has been long anticipated by passionate fans and gamers and we look forward to welcoming them to gamescom asia. As the team works to put up a good show this year with new highlights and expanded mainstays, we invite companies to join us and make gamescom asia the premier Southeast Asian destination to showcase and testbed their games, latest gaming products and services, and reach an audience that is unique to the region," said Mathias Kuepper, Managing Director and Vice President Asia-Pacific of Koelnmesse Pte Ltd, the organiser of gamescom asia.gamescom asia 2023 expects to attract over 30,000 visitors and over 150 exhibitors as the Entertainment Zone exhibition opens its doors to the public this year.The Entertainment Zone will welcome visitors from 20 - 22 October (with 20 October open to business visitors and a limited number of pre-registered fans only), with a showcase of trending games, interactive entertainment, and featured areas like indies, esports, cosplay, boardgames, group play zones, and more. Visitors can lay their hands on games by their favourite publishers and indie studios, watch live stage entertainment, and come dressed up as their favourite game characters. There will also be a designated food alley to fuel up, while merchandise from the latest games and classics will be available for purchase. Online shows PRIMETIME and STUDIO will return, on 19 October and 22 October respectively, with sneak peeks and other extended content for global audiences.An all-new Indie Wavemakers area will open in both the Entertainment and Trade Zone of the exhibition for studios and developers looking for publishers and investors, as well as valuable gamer feedback and testing on their new releases and demos. Indie exhibitors can also share about their games on the Indie Wavemakers Live Stage at gamescom asia.In partnership with Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), gamescom asia will also recognise the SEA Game Awards winners at the event for the first time. The awards aim to recognise and celebrate creativity, artistry, and technical genius of the finest game developers from the Southeast Asian and International video game industry. Award winners will be announced at MYDCF 2023 (Malaysia Digital Content Festival) on 29 September in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and will receive further recognition at gamescom asia 2023.gamescom asia's Trade Zone consists of the Trade Zone Exhibition and Trade Conference on 19 and 20 October.The Trade Zone exhibition will be open to all Trade visitors and conference delegates and will feature Expo Stage talks, networking & recharge zones, esports zone as well as the all-new Indie Wavemakers area. Country pavilions and booths from gaming companies and service providers will showcase the latest games and services to publishers, investors and IP owners who are looking for the next big thing in games.Over 80 industry experts will present in person at the Trade Conference. With three extended tracks across 19 and 20 October, the conference will cover the latest gaming trends, as well as tried-and-true games design, business, and marketing principles. Content creators, KOLs, and influencers in gaming can glean insights and up their game in the new Content Creators Summit, held on 20 October. Conference delegates will have access to all content as well as networking sessions like the official conference networking reception and will be able to apply for the Developers-Publishers-Investors Speed Networking session.Confirmed speakers include:and many more.Check out the latest list of speakers and agenda here The official B2B networking app for the gamescom asia, gamescom, and devcom communities will be ononce again, accessible by all gamescom asia registered exhibitors and industry visitors.Tickets for the public will open from end-July. Please stay tuned for further announcements.Registration for trade and industry members are already open at this link gamescom asia 2023 is a ticketed event. Companies who wish to exhibit in both Trade and Entertainment Zones can apply here For more information and the latest updates, visit gamescom.asia or follow gamescom asia on Facebook TikTok , and LinkedIn Editor's Note:Hashtag: #gamescomasia

About gamescom asia

gamescom asia aims to serve as the premier platform for Asian game developers to explore partnerships globally, and act as a hub for international publishers who are looking for the next big thing in games. New releases and gaming-related offerings will also be showcased. With the business area, the entertainment area and the industry gaming conference, gamescom asia covers the entire diversity of the games culture. gamescom asia is organised by Koelnmesse Singapore and supported by game - the German Games Industry Association.



gamescom asia 2023 will be held from 19 – 22 October 2023 in Singapore at the Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre as well as online. For more information on the event, visit gamescom.asia or follow gamescom asia on major social media platforms.



About gamescom

gamescom is the world's largest event for computer and video games and Europe's largest business platform for the games industry. 2023 gamescom will take place in Cologne and online from Wednesday, 23. August to Sunday, 27. August. gamescom is jointly organised by Koelnmesse and game – the German Games Industry Association. For more information, please visit gamescom.global.



Koelnmesse – industry trade fairs for the gaming sector: Koelnmesse is an international leader in organising trade fairs in the gaming and entertainment segments. Hosted at the trade fair grounds in Cologne/Germany, gamescom is the world's largest event for computer and video games and Europe's largest business platform for the games industry. gamescom brings together passionate gamers, trade visitors and exhibitors from across the world with a highly effective approach – in person at the venue and digitally from anywhere in the world. This makes gamescom the premier B2C, B2B and B2G gaming event. In addition to the event at its Cologne headquarters, Koelnmesse is strategically expanding its portfolio internationally: In Singapore, gamescom asia provides an additional powerful industry platform for the rapidly growing Asia-Pacific games market, bringing together the full spectrum of supply and demand.



Further information: https://gamescom.asia/about/more/industry-sectors



The Next Events:

gamescom, Cologne, Germany, 23.-27.08.2023

gamescom asia, Singapore, 19.-22.10.2023



