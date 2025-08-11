Founded in 2013, F88 is a pioneering enterprise in Vietnam's alternative finance sector, serving customer segments underserved by traditional banks. With a mission to expand access to legal, transparent, and convenient financial services, F88 has steadily developed a modern financial agency model that integrates three core services: secured lending, microinsurance, and basic banking services. Over its development journey, F88 has successfully raised capital from reputable institutional investors such as Mekong Capital, Vietnam Oman Investment, and Granite Oak – enabling the company to grow in both capital and operational scale. As of 2025, F88 operates a network of 888 transaction points in 34 provinces and cities, making it the largest distribution network in Vietnam's alternative finance sector. F88 has earned recognition through a series of prestigious domestic and international awards, including being named a top workplace in Asia by Great Place to Work. It is also the first and only alternative finance company in Viet Nam to receive the Gold-level Client Protection Certificate (CPC) – the world's first standard for protecting financial service users. In April 2025, FiinRatings announced it had upgraded F88's credit rating outlook from "Stable" to "Positive," citing strong improvements in asset quality and the company's continuously strengthened market leadership position. https://nhadautu.f88.vn/en

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.