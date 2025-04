ZHENGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 April 2025 – On International Day for Monuments and Sites (April 18), Zhengzhou in central China's Henan Province launched the documentary series "" for global distribution, digitally bringing the brilliance of Central Plains civilization to worldwide audiences.Curated from the 50-episode documentary "Zhengzhou in Cultural Relics", the 10-episode series highlights major cultural heritage sites in Zhengzhou, including the Shuanghuai Tree "Heluo Ancient Kingdom", Peiligang Site, and the Pagoda Forest of Shaolin Temple. Using animation, reenactments, and other techniques, it brings these ancient sites to life, blending storytelling with historical interpretation.Zhengzhou, capital of Henan Province and once known as Shang Capital, sits at the heart of China. A key cradle of Chinese civilization, it ranks among the nation's eight major ancient capitals. The city boasts 2 World Heritage Sites (12 entries), 83 national-level key cultural relics protection sites (89 entries), and nearly 10,000 immovable cultural relics. Its archaeological finds have been listed in China's "Top Ten New Archaeological Discoveries" 16 times, more than any other Chinese city. Over recent years, Zhengzhou has excelled in archaeological research, museum revitalization, top-tier exhibitions, and cultural heritage promotion, winning wide acclaim."Zhengzhou in Cultural Relics", jointly produced by Zhengzhou's Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology and Xinhua News Agency, took five years to craft. In 2024, the documentary was named an "Excellent Project for Chinese Cultural Relics New Media Dissemination" by the National Cultural Heritage Administration, making it Henan Province's sole honoree that year.Hashtag: #ZhengzhouInstituteofCulturalRelicsandArchaeology

