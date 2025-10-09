Continuous Breakthroughs in Smart IoT Business to Accelerate the Pace of "Technology Going Global"

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 October 2025 -together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; Stock Code: 2418.HK) is pleased to announce that the Group has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Eternal Tsingshan Co., Ltd Group. ("Eternal Tsingshan Group"). The partnership aims to advance digital and intelligent logistics solutions at thein Central Sulawesi Province, Indonesia. Through in-depth collaboration focused on digitally intelligent transportation capacity management, the two parties will jointly develop a new generation of overseas smart industrial parks. This initiative will accelerate the "going global" strategy of the Group's technologies and further promote the expansion of the Group's global business footprint.Pursuant to the strategic cooperation agreement, the Group will provide efficient, safe, and stable solutions for digitally intelligent transportation capacity service management solutions for the IMIP Park, which is operated and managed by Eternal Tsingshan Group. As of June 30, 2025, the Group's heavy-duty truck "Internet of Vehicles" (IoV) platform has connected 1.2 million heavy commercial vehicles, making it one of the largest platforms of its kind in Chinese Mainland. Leveraging its extensive experience and established solutions in the loV field, the Group will apply advanced information technologies such as IoV, Internet of Things (IoT), and autonomous driving to drive the digital transformation of the IMIP Park. These efforts will significantly enhance the intelligence of the Park's logistics operations, enabling park enterprises to improve operational efficiency and reduce operating costs.The Board of Directors of the Group believes that this strategic cooperation with Eternal Tsingshan Group marks a important milestone in the Group's overseas market expansion. This partnership underscores the Group's successful transformation to advanced smart IoT solutions, with growing scale and profitability in this sector. The Board of Directors believe that this business segment will strengthen the Group's core competitiveness and become a key driver for the Group's future growth.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Deewin Tianxia Co., Ltd.

Deewin Tianxia Co., Ltd(Deewin Tianxia) is a leading player in China's commercial vehicle services industry, dedicated to providing a variety of value-added services to stakeholders across the entire commercial vehicle industry chain. Leveraging its three core business segments—"Logistics and Supply Chain Services", "Supply Chain Financial Services", and "Internet of Vehicles (IoV) and Data Services" – Deewin Tianxia provides comprehensive solutions covering the "logistics flow", "capital flow", and "information flow" of the industry. This coverage extends to major industry chain participants, including auto parts suppliers, commercial vehicle manufacturers, dealers, individual vehicle owners, logistics fleets and enterprises, cargo owners, and government regulatory authorities, effectively meeting the diverse operational needs of customers.



About Tsingshan Holding Group、Eternal Tsingshan Co., Ltd Group and IMIP Park

As a world-renowned leader in stainless steel and new energy materials, Tsingshan Holding Group has been listed in the Fortune Global 500 since 2019, with its ranking steadily rising, reflecting its strong international competitiveness. Eternal Tsingshan Group, a key operational entity under Tsingshan Holding Group, oversees the operation and management of the Group's overseas projects, including the IMIP Park.



Spanning over 2,000 hectres and controlling approximately 50% of Indonesia's nickel resources, IMIP is a major global hub with an annual capacity of 2 million tons of nickel-iron production and 3 million tons of stainless steel smelting and hot rolling, ranking second globally alongside countrieslike India and Japan. The park's infrastructure continues to advance, featuring multiple wharves with a throughput capacity of over 10,000 tons each and its own airport. Supported by Chinese construction enterprises, the park has driven exports of Chinese mechanical and electrical equipment valued at nearly USD 5.421 billion. In 2019, IMIP Park generated sales revenue of nearly USD 9.8 billion and contributed USD 230 million in taxes to the local government. As of February 2021, IMIP Park hosted 24 enterprises, with a total investment of over USD 9.5 billion.



Deewin Tianxia