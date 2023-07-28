Quality education is crucial to help individuals and communities combat poverty, social exclusion and gender inequality.

Circles provides funding and the donation of internet connectivity through its roaming and e-Sim service, Jetpac, to help unconnected.org accelerate its transformative programs to digitally connect underprivileged children who have little to no access to education, to online learning courses and programs through its education partners.

To date, the partnership has powered over 300,000 lessons for underprivileged students in Indonesia and Africa.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 28 July 2023 - Circles , a global telco technology company, partners @unconnected.org , a nonprofit dedicated to bridging the digital divide and transforming lives through technology, to create a positive future for underprivileged children, women, refugees and underserved communities around the world. 2022 UNESCO data reported that 244 million children and youth between the ages of 6 and 18 worldwide are still out of school. Quality education is crucial to help individuals and communities combat poverty, social exclusion and gender inequality. However, access to education is greatly impaired by barriers such as lack of funding for education, schools and teachers.In line with its mission to give power back to people, Circles provides funding and the donation of internet connectivity through its roaming and e-Sim service, Jetpac , to help unconnected.org accelerate its transformative programs, such as connectSTARS, to digitally connect underprivileged children who have little to no access to education, to online learning courses and programs through its education partners. The connectSTARS initiative not only provides internet connectivity to students in need but also fosters their digital literacy and skills development. To date, the partnership has powered over 300,000 lessons for underprivileged students in Indonesia and Africa.Lawrence Corbett, Chief Operating Officer of Circles says, "Digital inclusion is crucial to help connect individuals and communities with equitable access to the internet, technologies and online learning. We are delighted to partner unconnected.org, which allows us to amplify our beliefs and services beyond the everyday work that we do and make a positive impact on the future of these children." He continues, "At Circles, we are driven by a learner's mindset and believe that if you 'keep on learning' you will 'keep on growing'. At the heart of our business, we provide delightful digital experiences to people through reliable digital connectivity and innovative digital services, such as Jetpac. When we combine both, this partnership makes perfect sense in addressing our shared vision. Together, we look forward to digitally connecting more children to education, information and training, thus empowering them for a brighter future."Mea Thompson, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of unconnected.org says, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Circles on groundbreaking projects. With Circle's generous giving culture and shared vision, we are now one step closer to realizing our collective goal of a digitally connected world. We believe that access to digital education is a fundamental right, and this partnership with Circles reinforces our commitment to making that right a reality for every child, regardless of their socio-economic background. Through this partnership, we are empowering young minds to reach their full potential and opening doors to a brighter future. Together, we will build a connected future that leaves no one behind."

About Circles

Founded in 2014, Circles is a global technology company that’s reimagining the telco industry with its SaaS platform, Circles X, and helping operators launch and operate successful brands.



Today, Circles is partnering operators in 14 countries to deliver delightful digital experiences to millions of people through our businesses.



With Circles.Life, our digital lifestyle brand, we empower and delight customers across the world by offering digital experiences that go beyond traditional telco services.



With Circles X, our digital telco technology empowers operators to launch digital telco brands from anywhere in the world. Built for operators by an operator, Circles X powers both Circles.Life and our partner operators’ digital telco brands.



Circles is backed by global investors such as Peak XV Partners, Warburg Pincus, EDBI and Founders Fund – renowned institutions with a track record of backing industry-shaking innovators.



For more information, visit www.circles.co.

About unconnected.org

unconnected.org is a nonprofit dedicated to bridging the digital divide and transforming lives through technology.



At unconnected.org their mission is to connect the unconnected and ensure that every individual, regardless of their socio-economic background, has equal opportunities to thrive in the digital age. They believe that technology can be a powerful tool for positive change, opening doors to education, knowledge, and economic empowerment.



Their initiatives span across all regions, with a focus on connecting students, women, refugees and underserved communities. Through strategic partnerships with NGOs, local communities, educational institutions, and corporate organizations, they leverage innovative projects with a focus on inclusivity and equity.



Do you want to be a part of the organisation? Do not hesitate to reach out to them directly as they are always open for new ways of collaboration to reach their goal to connect 1 billion people to the internet.



