Behind subtle thoughts: a glimpse of Lhasa's 1,300-year-old street renovation

LHASA, CHINA - Media OutReach - 20 November 2023 - Barkhor Street, located in the old city of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region with Jokhang Temple at its center, has a history of more than 1,300 years.As a renowned cultural and historical scenic spot, it is often packed with tourists and Buddhists worshipping at the Jokhang Temple.Over the past few decades, locals have been working on the renovation of the ancient buildings. How to preserve the heritage and combine it with local culture has become an important issue."The oldest building in Barkhor Street is Jokhang Temple. The difficulty of conservation is that the buildings are ancient, so the renovation and repair need to be cautious," said Xiao Youming, deputy director of Bureau of Planning and Administration, Barkhor Old Town Management Committee, "There are still residents living in courtyards, so it is necessary to meet the daily needs of residents while protecting ancient buildings."Tourists flocked to various attractions in Lhasa to capture picturesque moments. On Barkhor Street in downtown Lhasa, visitors have been spotted taking photos in traditional clothing for keepsakes of their trip.Buddhists normally pray on white stones in the middle of the Barkhor Street. They feel comfortable on those smooth stones, according to Ci Cheng, party branch secretary of Barkhor Community of Barkhor Street in Lhasa.Hashtag: #ChinaNewsService

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.