HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 November 2024 - Following the announcement of the highly anticipatedtaking place in Hong Kong in April 2025, all presale tickets for Coldplay's three shows were quickly sold out upon release. As the exclusive insurance partner of, AIA Hong Kong fully supports the additional fourth performance, so more people can experience the extraordinary world-class band's musical talent and stage presence.AIA Hong Kong is also thrilled to announce two of its sponsored eventsandhave been included in Hong Kong's Mega Events Calendar for the first half of 2025. As the largest annual winter spectacle,has contributed an estimated HKD 1.8 billion to the Hong Kong economy over the past decade and is set to return to the Central Harbourfront this December.Through its staunch support of the local mega-event economy, AIA Hong Kong aims to create more delightful experiences and precious memories for the community, while also promoting economic benefits such as tourism and employment opportunities, helping everyone live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.Hashtag: #AIAHongKong #coldplay

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.