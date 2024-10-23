Galaxy Macau™ announced the completion of Raffles at Galaxy Macau today. Mr. Francis Lui, Vice Chairman, Galaxy Entertainment Group delivered the keynote speech.

Mr. Francis Lui, and Mr. Gary Rosen, CEO, Accor Greater China (right) slowly poured the Golden liquid into the ice sculpture for the celebration, which signals a new chapter of exceptional hospitality for Raffles at Galaxy Macau.

Mr. Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer— Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group(first from left) and Mr. Troy Hickox, Head of Hotels & Lifestyle Development of Galaxy Entertainment Group(first from right), together with the two officiating guests, witness the completion of Raffles at Galaxy Macau.

Guests took a memorable shot at the Raffles lobby.

Long Bar at Raffles at Galaxy Macau, the world’s first speakeasy long bar, takes inspiration from the Madre de Deus, a Portuguese carrack that brought precious spices to Macau in the 1500s, creating a world of intrigue and adventure awaits.

The completion of Raffles at Galaxy Macau, significantly enhances Galaxy Macau’s award-winning and luxury positioning; bringing the resort’s total number of hotels to eight, with over 5,000 hotel rooms and suites.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 October 2024 - Galaxy Macau™ announced the completion of Raffles at Galaxy Macau today, officially opening the doors to the preeminent luxury hospitality experience of Raffles. A true standard-bearer of refinement, Raffles at Galaxy Macau is an all-suites property complemented by unparalleled guest services, a stellar line-up of world class dining establishments including Sushi Kissho; the first international restaurant of three-Michelin starred Japanese sushi master, Masaaki Miyakawa; Japanese teppanyaki Omakase specialist, Teppanyaki Shou; and the world's first speakeasy rendition of the Raffles Long Bar. The completion of this latest property, home to approximately 450 timelessly elegant suites, significantly enhances Galaxy Macau's award-winning and luxury positioning; bringing the resort's total number of hotels to eight, with over 5,000 hotel rooms and suites.Delivering the keynote speech, Mr. Francis Lui, Vice Chairman, Galaxy Entertainment Group said; "We are keen to continue our mission of delivering the ultimate expression of luxury to guests at our world-class integrated resort. On behalf of Galaxy Entertainment Group, I am delighted to announce the completion of Raffles at Galaxy Macau. This property is an iconic addition to Galaxy Macau's signature 'house of brands'. Raffles is venerated the world over for its time-honored reputation as a standard-bearer of exceptional luxury service. We are honored to unveil such a stunning new addition to enhance Macau's tourism and gastronomic landscape; creating suite stays and culinary experiences that redefine luxury hospitality at Asia's most highly-awarded and renowned resort destination."In collaboration with Accor and the leading luxury hospitality brand, Raffles Hotels & Resorts, the property was officially launched to an elite audience of government officials and business leaders, as well as select global media. This esteemed group witnessed the expression of the uniqueand the world of elegance and glamour that it offers to its discerning guests."As one of the world's original preeminent luxury hospitality brands, Raffles has welcomed generations of discerning travellers while continuing to raise the bar for luxury hospitality around the world. We are thrilled to bring the legendary Raffles brand to the Galaxy Macau resort, officially opening the doors to a magnificent all-suite destination in the world," said Mr. Gary Rosen, CEO, Accor Greater China. "Raffles at Galaxy Macau adds an exciting new dimension to the Raffles' family, while elevating Macau's thriving hospitality scene with the distinctive Raffles experience. We are confident that guests will return to this landmark luxury hotel, not merely for the compelling mix of culture, beauty and refinement that surrounds them, but for the extraordinary way they feel when in residence with Raffles."Drawing upon the timeless essence of the brand, Raffles at Galaxy Macau delivers thoughtful, personal and discreet service to well-traveled guests. Attentive and intuitive, Raffles butlers are the living embodiment of bespoke service. Professionally trained, their aim is to make every guest's stay as seamless and memorable as possible – with 24-hour VIP care, meaningfully crafted and thoughtfully personalized, both prior to and throughout their stay.The professional team led by Mr. Saurabh Mishra, Assistant Senior Vice President and General Manager, Raffles at Galaxy Macau. With nearly two decades of experience in the hospitality sector across various Asian regions, exemplifies a dedication to excellence and innovation in luxury hospitality. Driven by a strong sense of purpose and a success-oriented mindset, he has a knack for cultivating exceptional, award-winning teams that prioritize profound, and meaningful experiences for both customers and colleagues.At the Long Bar at Raffles at Galaxy Macau, a world of intrigue and adventure awaits. Since the first Singapore Sling was mixed at Long Bar at Raffles Singapore in 1915, the famous lounge has expanded around the world while continuing its tradition of delighting guests with exotic cocktails infused with local flavors. Long Bar at Raffles at Galaxy Macau takes inspiration from the Madre de Deus, a Portuguese carrack that brought precious spices to Macau in the 1500s. Echoing the subterranean coastal caves once teeming with sailors and sunken treasures, the Long Bar is hidden from view in true speakeasy style. Guests enter through a nautical porthole door, where they encounter a chiseled cavern, designed by Hong Kong interior design star Joyce Wang. A secret rendezvous for modern-day explorers and connoisseurs of fine libations.Award-winning mixologist Antonio Lai, a Hong Kong native, pays homage to the early days of gin making, when stills were stored in caves. Lai masterfully crafts vintage gin-based cocktails, flavoring with spices that were once transported by the Madre de Deus as she crossed the globe. Traditional seasonings such as pepper, cloves, cinnamon, mace, and nutmeg find new life in creative concoctions. Featuring live vinyl DJ sets, Raffles at Galaxy Macau's speakeasy Long Bar smoothly blends the flavors from the spice trade with modern cocktail culture and global gastronomy for an authentic and spellbinding experience.Reinforcing Galaxy Macau as the city's leading destination for dining concepts of distinction, Raffles at Galaxy Macau showcases a stellar lineup of talents. Unveiling the first international restaurant of three-Michelin starred Japanese sushi master, Masaaki Miyakawa, "Sushi Kissho By Miyakawa." Sushi Kissho's elite team of chefs, with a combined 98 years of experience in renowned establishments under Miyakawa, select the freshest pristine seasonal ingredients sourced directly from Japan's finest legacy growers and generational fisherman, to serve an exquisite and authentic Omakase experience. Connoisseurs can savor Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa's ethos of, the Japanese aesthetic philosophy that cherishes the beauty found in simplicity and imperfection. The restaurant's thoughtfully designed interiors reflect this principle, creating a serene and harmonious atmosphere that resonates with the soul of traditional Japanese culture. Here, the meticulous artistry of Miyakawa and his team create a deep connection between the diner and the culinary experience.Alongside it, sits Japanese teppanyaki specialist, "Teppanyaki Shou." Artfully serving Japanese teppanyaki made from the finest ingredients, sourced from Japan's tightly-held farmers and family fisheries, as well as international growers and sources of distinction, Teppanyaki Shou offers an authentic and dazzling Japanese culinary experience. Set in a welcoming space set around counters of solid rock and filled with curated works of art, the restaurant is led by an expert team of Japan's leadinggrill chefs with decades of experience. With each deft flick of the wrist, guests are invited to embark on a multi-sensory culinary journey that takes lively, interactive dining to bold new heights.Located on the east promenade of Galaxy Macau, adjacent to the historic and cultural district of Old Taipa Village, Raffles at Galaxy Macau offers stunning vistas of Macau's skyline and the resort's magnificent scenery. The iconic 15-meter glass airbridge is a particularly dramatic sight – connecting the property's twin luxury towers and overlooking the Galaxy Macau luxury integrated resort with its glimmering Grand Resort Deck. From this vantage point, visitors enjoy breathtaking views over the lush and verdant wetland conservation zone of Alto de Coloane, Macau's Canal dos Pastos to Zhuhai, and the shores of Henquin Island in the distance.Raffles at Galaxy Macau is designed as a confluence point of heritage and glamour, achieved through iconic design, authentic craftsmanship and fine art and furnishings which permeate the hotel and elevate the guest experience. The exterior of the hotel is adorned with a spectacular LED feature installation. Once inside, guests discover the opulence of high-Italianate architecture, creating an extraordinary ambience where ideas, inspiration and imagination lift the soul.Among the Raffles family of elegant and culturally well-connected landmark addresses, Raffles at Galaxy Macau is the brand's largest destination in the world. The 450 exquisitely designed suites feature living room fireplaces, wooden flooring, and private heated pools surrounded by lush gardens. Each spacious suite is equipped with a Samsung Frame interactive TV, blending art with the latest technology for an experience of sophistication, enchantment, and unparalleled luxury.Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Raffles

Founded in Singapore in 1887, Raffles Hotels, Resorts and Residences are places where ideas are born, history is made and stories and legends are created. At each landmark address, distinguished guests and residents will find a world of elegance and enchanted glamour, where Raffles' renowned legacy of gracious service knows no bounds. As the authentic heart of a destination, Raffles champions fine art and design, and fosters culture in all its forms, guiding guests to make discoveries in their own time and way. Raffles' commitment to local communities is expressed through diverse initiatives with a unified mission to actively support the arts and the environment. From one generation to the next, visitors arrive as guests, leave as friends, and return as family. Raffles can be found in key international locations including Singapore, Paris, London, Boston, Istanbul, Dubai, Doha, Maldives, Udaipur, Phnom Penh and Bali, among others; with flagship openings upcoming in Sentosa, Singapore and Jaipur, India. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.



raffles.com | all.accor.com | group.accor.com





ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT

Galaxy Macau™, crowned Asia's most-awarded and globally-renowned luxury integrated resort – developed at an investment of HK$43 billion – covers 1.1 million-square-meters of unique entertainment and leisure attractions, beyond anything else in Macau. Eight world-class, award-winning luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade has garnered its market-leading reputation as the hottest shopping destination in Macau, featuring the latest in premium fashion and curated experiences. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and over 200 renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey. At Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand. All 10 theaters are equipped with the latest in audio-visual technology; alongside CHINA ROUGE, a one-of-a-kind luxury lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with stylish and vibrant premium entertainment. Leading the way with wellness, Foot Hub offers the traditional art of reflexology for the ultimate in experiential relaxation and revitalization. Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau – has over 35 authentic Macau and Asian flavours, with vibrant gastronomic experiences to be found at Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meetings, incentives and banquet groups are also well catered for, with a diverse and carefully curated portfolio of unique venues at Galaxy Macau.



Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest glittering new addition to the Group's expanding integrated resort precinct and ushers in a new era for the global MICE industry in Macau. Taking Galaxy Macau's MICE offering to new heights as a world-class event venue, GICC features a total of 40,000-square-meters of flexible event space; rounded out by the revolutionary 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau, featuring state-of-the-art, immersive event technology, luxurious interiors and exceptional VIP suites.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.





Galaxy Macau