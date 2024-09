HANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 September 2024 - The 2024 Smart City Expo World Congress · Hangzhou Stage has concluded with great success, uniting overfrom, nearly, and more than. With the theme "Converge! Blooming Our Business in Transition," the event showcased the latest advancements in smart city technology while promoting cross-border collaboration and innovation.In opening speech,, emphasized China's pivotal role in the global smart city ecosystem. "China has demonstrated leadership in leveraging technology to transform cities, offering valuable lessons to urban areas worldwide," remarked Ugo.The congress aimed to foster a transnational network for smart city cooperation, focusing especially on strengthening connections among Asian cities for sustainable urban growth. It also encouraged collaboration between global governments and enterprises. The event featured more than, including keynote speeches, thematic forums, and exclusive showcases of Asian cities. In addition, nearlywere held to facilitate project collaborations between key stakeholders, exploring new opportunities in smart city development.The Public Exhibition Area was organized into five tracks:. Over 100 smart city companies, including leading firms such as Huawei, Dahua, and Leyard, demonstrated how cutting-edge technologies can enhance urban environments and provide innovative solutions for future cities.The event also hosted the 2024(powered by the World Smart City Awards), recognizing excellence in categories such as, and. Theattracted 166 proposals from 45 cities across China, while thereceived 149 proposals from 9 countries, reflecting the diversity and growth of the global smart city ecosystem.Among the winners,, from Guangdong Province, received thefor its leadership in digital transformation and smart urban governance, which have significantly enhanced its social management and city services.China's forward-thinking strategies, advanced technologies, and effective urban governance continue to gain international recognition, setting trends and driving the sustainable and intelligent development of cities worldwide.Hashtag: #SmartCityExpoWorldCongress

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.