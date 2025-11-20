Saudi-based Retal Urban Development Company has announced that it has secured a letter of award from the National Housing Company (NHC) for the construction of 4,839 residential units in the Al Fursan suburb - third area - in Riyadh City.

A major project for the kingdom, it will feature a mix of villas and buildings which will come up on a 1 million sq m land area in the Saudi capital.

The scope of work includes the execution of the project’s infrastructure, stated Retal Urban Development Company in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

The project includes the design, marketing, financing, construction, completion, and delivery of residential units in villas and buildings areas, as well as the execution and operation of the project's commercial components and the execution of internal infrastructure within the project's master plan, it added.

