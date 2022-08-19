Social media
Video
Video
GCC
August 19, 2022
jobs

Kuwait ranks 4th in Arab world, 26th globally in average salaries

Kuwait ranks 4th in Arab world, 26th globally in average salaries
Kuwait ranks 4th in Arab world, 26th globally in average salaries
MARITIME

Dubai Ports Station responds to 25 accidents, carries out 55 missions since January 2022

Dubai Ports Station responds to 25 accidents, carries out 55 missions since January 2022
Dubai Ports Station responds to 25 accidents, carries out 55 missions since January 2022
jobs

UAE: What are the top jobs of the future?

UAE: What are the top jobs of the future?
UAE: What are the top jobs of the future?
UAE

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Jabr Al Suwaidi as Minister of State

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Jabr Al Suwaidi as Minister of State
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Jabr Al Suwaidi as Minister of State
WORK

VIDEO: Most UAE employees are embracing hybrid or remote work

VIDEO: Most UAE employees are embracing hybrid or remote work
VIDEO: Most UAE employees are embracing hybrid or remote work
TRADE

UAE: CEPA a huge marker in post-pandemic economic recovery, says Indian envoy

UAE: CEPA a huge marker in post-pandemic economic recovery, says Indian envoy
UAE: CEPA a huge marker in post-pandemic economic recovery, says Indian envoy
TECHNOLOGY

UAE tops GCC region in 5G download speed, says study

UAE tops GCC region in 5G download speed, says study
UAE tops GCC region in 5G download speed, says study
HOSPITALITY

Ras Al Khaimah hotel rooms to top 12,000 in 5 years

Ras Al Khaimah hotel rooms to top 12,000 in 5 years
Ras Al Khaimah hotel rooms to top 12,000 in 5 years
HEALTH

Saudi's SFD inaugurates project to expand and equip Donka Hospital in Guinea

Saudi's SFD inaugurates project to expand and equip Donka Hospital in Guinea
Saudi's SFD inaugurates project to expand and equip Donka Hospital in Guinea