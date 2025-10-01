Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib received a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to address Egypt’s ongoing financial, institutional, and trade reform programs, according to a statement.

El-Khatib outlined the activities of the Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE), noting that the state's currently adopted reform vision is based on well-thought-out and specific policies aimed at achieving the intended economic growth.

The government implements monetary and fiscal policies to enhance private sector participation, with a significant focus on trade. This is in addition to boosting the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy regionally and internationally.

He added that the trade policy aims to encourage national investments and provide the necessary facilities for exporters.

The minister underlined the need to link trade and investment to address the trade deficit and achieve a remarkable export position by directing the economy towards exports and increasing the added value of Egyptian products.

As for the digital transformation, El-Khatib reviewed the ministry’s achievements in this sector, such as the launch of the Unified Licensing Platform, which, in its first phase, included 389 licenses from 41 government agencies. This ensures procedures are completed within just 21 days.

Moreover, he touched upon the launch of the Economic Entities Platform, which serves as a unified digital interface for investors throughout all phases of the project.

Regarding financial reforms, the state is working to ease the financial burden on investors and achieve an effective tax rate, securing transparency for investors through digital platforms that connect government agencies.

For their part, the IMF officials expressed their optimism for the government's financial, commercial, and structural reforms, which contribute to gaining investor confidence and improving the business environment in Egypt.

