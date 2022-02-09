ABU DHABI- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee in the Federal National Council (FNC), who is heading an FNC delegation currently visiting in Israel, met with Ram Ben Barak, Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee Chairman, to discuss ways of strengthening their parliamentary cooperation.

The meeting was also attended by FNC members Sarah Mohammed Falkinaz and Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, and Mohamed Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel.

During the meeting, the two sides addressed the bilateral ties between the UAE and Israel, the Abraham Accords signed by the two countries, and the role of parliaments in promoting cooperation. They also talked about several issues of mutual concern and peace and security efforts in the region.

Both sides then stressed that the Abraham Accords can help establish the foundations for achieving peace, tolerance and coexistence in the region.

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2022.