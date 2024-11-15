He spoke of the tremendous opportunities that countries rich in minerals like Zimbabwe must seize as the world shifts to renewable energy.

Mnangagwa’s call was clear: as the world transitions to renewable energy, resource-rich countries like Zimbabwe must not remain impoverished, but must actively leverage the wealth of natural resources — particularly lithium — to diversify their economies and foster growth.

He called for a beneficiation strategy in the extractive sector, especially minerals critical to the development of clean energy technologies, and positioned Zimbabwe as a potential champion of the just energy transition.

Indeed, these were bold words, suggesting a vision where Zimbabwe could play a pivotal role in the global push for clean energy.

The message sounded powerful and resonant with the times, as the world grapples with the pressing reality of climate change and the urgent need for a just energy transition that provides economic benefits for all.

However, when one takes a closer look at the situation on the ground in Zimbabwe, the glaring contradictions between Mnangagwa’s words and the actual reality in the country become undeniable.

While the rhetoric of a just energy transition is seductive, it is increasingly clear that Zimbabwe’s extractive sector is far from contributing to equitable and sustainable growth.

Instead, the country is mired in a crisis of exploitation, environmental destruction, and poverty, particularly when it comes to the mineral resources that are crucial for the green energy revolution.

Far from benefiting the people of Zimbabwe, the extraction and export of its precious lithium, for instance, is fueling an illicit scramble, with vast amounts of raw minerals leaving the country unprocessed.

This reality calls into question the very notion of a “just” energy transition for Zimbabwe.

The Illusion of a Just Energy Transition

At first glance, Mnangagwa’s call for the beneficiation of lithium sounds like a step in the right direction.

Lithium is a key mineral in the development of renewable energy technologies, particularly in the manufacture of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems, which are at the heart of the global push for decarbonization.

Zimbabwe, which boasts one of the largest deposits of lithium in the world, should be poised to benefit immensely from the renewable energy revolution.

Theoretically, with proper policy frameworks, infrastructure investments, and beneficiation strategies, Zimbabwe could establish itself as a major player in the global clean energy supply chain, while ensuring that its citizens benefit from their own resources.

Mnangagwa’s words in Baku seem to suggest a plan for this very kind of future.

He advocated for an economic model that would see Zimbabwe move beyond mere extraction and export of raw minerals, and instead invest in value addition — the processing and refinement of its mineral resources locally — creating jobs, fostering skills development, and ensuring the wealth generated from these minerals is reinvested into the broader economy.

But, as compelling as this vision might sound on the international stage, the situation on the ground tells a very different story.

Despite the government’s rhetoric, Zimbabwe continues to face widespread issues of environmental degradation, human rights violations, and rampant economic exploitation in the mineral extraction sector.

Far from creating a sustainable path to economic diversification and prosperity, the country’s current approach to resource extraction is deepening the inequality and poverty that have long plagued local communities.

The Lithium Plunder: Exporting Poverty

A critical examination of Zimbabwe’s lithium extraction industry reveals the depth of the problem.

In 2022, the Zimbabwean government banned the exportation of unprocessed lithium ores in an attempt to stem the tide of raw material exports and push for beneficiation within the country.

However, reports from the ground suggest that the ban is, at best, a half-hearted measure that has done little to stop the exploitation of Zimbabwe’s mineral wealth.

Investigations by the Farai Maguwu-led Center for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG) uncovered the scale of the ongoing lithium exports, despite the government’s ban.

According to their findings, lithium concentrate — a product still far from its final, value-added form — continues to be shipped out of the country in staggering volumes.

At Bikita Minerals, for example, CNRG investigators observed that at least 42 haulage trucks loaded with lithium concentrate were leaving daily, bound for the port of Beira in Mozambique, and from there to China.

In addition, lithium smuggling syndicates are accused of having stolen over 3700 tonnes of lithium ore in the Bikita area.

This raw lithium is being exported for processing in China, leaving Zimbabwe with none of the value-added products that could generate real economic benefits for its people.

Maguwu’s investigation paints a picture of a country where vast mineral wealth is being extracted and exported without significant regard for the people who live in the areas where these resources are being mined.

Local communities in the Bikita area, where Zimbabwe’s lithium deposits are some of the largest in the country, have raised repeated concerns about the devastating social and environmental impact of mining operations.

Instead of the beneficiation promised by Mnangagwa, local communities remain locked in poverty, with few opportunities for economic advancement despite the presence of one of the world’s most valuable minerals beneath their feet.

The Environmental and Social Costs of Mining

The issue of beneficiation is also closely tied to the environmental and social costs of the mining industry in Zimbabwe.

As the CNRG report on Chinese investments in the extractive sector reveals, the practices employed by many foreign mining companies are far from responsible.

The report documents shocking instances of environmental degradation, including the poisoning of local water sources, destruction of forests, and extensive land degradation.

Moreover, the human cost is equally troubling.

In addition to environmental harm, there are persistent reports of human rights abuses at mining sites, particularly involving Chinese companies operating in the country.

Workers, including many women, have faced appalling labor conditions, including exploitative wages, lack of proper protective equipment, and even sexual abuse.

The report also highlights the alarming rise in the number of mining-related accidents, including fatalities, as safety regulations are routinely ignored.

While Mnangagwa extols the potential for Zimbabwe to harness its mineral wealth for economic development, the reality is that these resources are being plundered by foreign companies, with little to no benefit to the local population.

Rather than serving as a foundation for a just energy transition, the country’s mineral wealth is contributing to a cycle of exploitation that entrenches poverty and inequality.

The Role of Chinese Investments: A Double-Edged Sword

Another critical issue that complicates the narrative of Zimbabwe’s “just energy transition” is the role of Chinese investments in the country’s extractive sector.

While Chinese companies have played a significant role in the development of Zimbabwe’s mining industry, their investments have not translated into the kind of sustainable, equitable growth that Mnangagwa envisions in his address.

The CNRG’s report, titled Investments or Plunder: An Assessment of the Impacts of Chinese Investments in Zimbabwe’s Extractive Sector, reveals a disturbing pattern of exploitation.

Despite the rhetoric of partnership and mutual benefit, many Chinese firms operating in Zimbabwe’s mining sector are accused of engaging in practices that undermine local development.

Local communities have voiced strong opposition to the environmental degradation and social injustices associated with Chinese mining operations.

In addition to polluting the environment, Chinese firms have been accused of employing corrupt practices to secure favorable terms and avoid scrutiny from government regulators.

This, in itself, exacerbates the challenge of climate change which the world is fighting.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s government continues to ignore calls for reform, allowing Chinese investors to extract enormous profits while contributing little to the country’s long-term development.

Zimbabwe’s experience with Chinese investment is emblematic of the broader issue of resource extraction in the country.

The promise of economic growth from mineral wealth, particularly from the mining of lithium and other critical minerals, has yet to materialize in a way that benefits ordinary Zimbabweans.

Instead, the country remains locked in a pattern of resource extraction that enriches foreign investors and a small elite, while leaving local communities mired in poverty.

The Broken Promise of a Just Energy Transition

Ultimately, the question must be asked: is Zimbabwe on the path to a just energy transition, as President Mnangagwa suggested in his speech at COP29?

The answer, unfortunately, is no.

While the government’s rhetoric on beneficiation and sustainable development may sound promising in international forums, the reality in Zimbabwe is one of ongoing exploitation, corruption, and environmental destruction.

Rather than becoming a leader in the green energy revolution, Zimbabwe remains a pawn in a global game of resource extraction, where its mineral wealth is being exploited by foreign powers, and local communities continue to suffer.

The country’s vast deposits of lithium and other minerals could indeed provide the foundation for a sustainable, inclusive economic future, but only if there is a genuine commitment to beneficiation, responsible mining practices, and the empowerment of local communities.

As long as Zimbabwe’s mineral resources are extracted and exported without value addition, the dream of a just energy transition will remain just that — a dream.

The nation’s leadership must move beyond empty rhetoric and take concrete steps to ensure that its natural resources benefit the people of Zimbabwe, not foreign interests and a corrupt elite.

Until this happens, Zimbabwe’s mineral wealth will continue to be plundered, its people will remain poor, and the promises of a just energy transition will remain an illusion.

