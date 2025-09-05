Nigeria has reaffirmed its ambition to ramp up gas output to 10 billion standard cubic feet perday (bscf/d) by 2030, as the Federal Government deepens engagement with industry operators to accelerate investment and reforms in the sector.

Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, disclosed this on Thursday during a strategic meeting with the management of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) in Abuja, where discussions centred on production targets, infrastructure development, and policy measures to attract investors.

Edun cited recent milestones, including the Deepwater deal with TotalEnergies, as proof of progress in building a more competitive energy market.

He stressed that ongoing reforms, such as tax policy adjustments and the rollout of digital trade systems, will enhance transparency, streamline oversight, and create a level playing field for operators.

“The President has stabilised the economy and created new opportunities for manufacturing and energy. As we implement comprehensive tax reforms, your input will be vital in shaping a more attractive business landscape,” the minister said.

Providing updates on NLNG’s operations, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Philip Mshelbila reported stronger gas supply flows, improved security on the Trans-Niger pipeline, and capacity utilisation now above 70 percent.

He also highlighted progress on the Bodo-Bonny Road and urged government support to extend the East-West highway under the tax credit scheme.

The dialogue between government and NLNG underscores Nigeria’s renewed drive to unlock its vast gas reserves, strengthen infrastructure, and deliver growth in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

