Hampton by Hilton, a prominent brand within Hilton’s global portfolio (NYSE: HLT), has officially opened its first hotel in Africa, the Hampton by Hilton Sandton Grayston in Johannesburg, South Africa. This marks the brand’s 150th property in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region. Hampton by Hilton, known for its exceptional service, premium sleep experience, complimentary hot breakfast, quality accommodations, and a range of value-added amenities, continues to lead the mid-scale category with over 3,000 hotels globally. All stays are backed by the brand’s 100% Hampton Guarantee.

Situated in the heart of Johannesburg’s vibrant financial and shopping hub, the 158-room hotel is an ideal choice for travelers seeking reliable and friendly accommodations. The Gautrain station is just 1.8 kilometers away, offering convenient access to O.R Tambo International Airport and major cultural and leisure spots, such as Sandton City Mall and Nelson Mandela Square.

Guy Hutchinson, Hilton’s President for the Middle East & Africa, commented, “Africa offers significant development opportunities, and we are excited to expand and diversify the Hilton portfolio across the continent. We’ve had a proud legacy in South Africa for nearly 30 years, and the opening of Hampton by Hilton Sandton Grayston underscores our commitment to providing world-class hospitality across the region.”

The hotel’s design showcases local South African culture, with vibrant artwork reflecting the continent’s landscapes and wildlife. Guests can start their day with Hampton by Hilton’s signature hot breakfast, including the popular waffle, or grab a bite at 24/7 Snacks, which offers a variety of snacks and drinks for those on the go. For fitness enthusiasts, The Active Hub features a fully-equipped gym.

For those wanting to explore local culture, the Keyes Art Mile in Rosebank is just a 13-minute drive away. History buffs can explore nearby Constitution Hill, offering tours that delve into South Africa’s rich heritage. Nature lovers can take a longer drive to visit the Cradle of Humankind or the Lion and Safari Park.

Shruti Gandhi Buckley, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader for Hampton by Hilton, said, “We’re thrilled to open Hampton by Hilton Sandton Grayston, marking our brand’s debut on the African continent. This milestone reflects the growing demand for quality and value-focused accommodations. As part of Hilton’s extensive global pipeline of 800 hotels, we’re excited to bring Hampton by Hilton’s friendly, reliable service to more guests in Africa.”

Hampton by Hilton Sandton Grayston is also part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning loyalty program for Hilton’s portfolio of 24 brands. Hilton Honors members booking directly through Hilton’s preferred channels enjoy instant benefits such as a flexible payment slider, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, and access to Hilton Honors’ digital tools via the mobile app, including check-in, room selection, and Digital Key access.

Guests can also enjoy Hilton’s six other properties in South Africa, including Hilton Durban, DoubleTree by Hilton Cape Town – Upper Eastside, Hilton Garden Inn Umhlanga Arch, and the recently opened Canopy by Hilton Cape Town Longkloof, marking the debut of Hilton’s lifestyle Canopy by Hilton brand in the country.

