Ghana's new central bank governor, Johnson Asiama, said on Monday that monetary policy needed to help the West African nation lower its consumer price inflation , which remains uncomfortably high at over 23%.

The Bank of Ghana targets inflation of 8% with a margin of error of 2 percentage points either side of that. The rate peaked at over 54% in 2022 and stood at 23.1% in February.

"Our task over the next few days is ... to reach a policy stance that reinforces the disinflation path without undermining the recovery or destabilizing market expectations," Asiama said ahead of his first monetary policy meeting.

