PHOTO
MARRAKESH, Morocco – The Africa Investment Forum (AIF) 2023 Market Days concluded today with a resounding success, securing $34.82bn in investment interests. This remarkable achievement, all in just 72 hours, is a testament to the growing confidence in Africa’s investment potential and the AIF’s role as a premier platform for connecting investors with promising investment opportunities.
Championed by African Development Bank AfDB, Africa Investment Forum is a multi-stakeholder and multi-disciplinary platform that advances projects to bankable stages, raises capital, and accelerates deals to financial closure.
AfDB Presdeint Akinwumi Adesina, who spoke on Friday, said “We are building a financial powerhouse around investments in Africa.”
He indicated that over the past three days, the Palais des Congrès in Marrakesh was transformed into a hub of activity, with project developers, investors, and government leaders engaging in discussions, exploring opportunities, and forging partnerships.
The Africa Investment Forum featured a diverse range of projects across various sectors, including food and agriculture, renewable energy, mining, transport corridors, aviation, deep-water seaports, railways, ICT, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, creative industries, and health.
Key highlights of the Africa Investment Forum 2023 Market Days include:
- Strong participation from heads of state and government: Several heads of state and government participated in the event, demonstrating their commitment to attracting investments to their countries.
- Launch of the Alliance for Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZs): The Alliance, with a commitment of $3 billion, will support the development of SAPZs across Africa, promoting agricultural transformation and job creation.
- Signing of a Letter of Intent with the Mohammed VI Investment Fund: The African Development Bank signed a Letter of Intent with the Mohammed VI Investment Fund to invest in supporting the private sector, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and infrastructure in Morocco.
- Investment interest of $34.82bn secured: The AIF 2023 Market Days successfully secured $34.82bn in investment interests, showcasing the strong investor appetite for African opportunities.
The AIF 2023 Market Days was a resounding success, solidifying the forum’s position as a leading platform for unlocking Africa’s investment potential. The Africa Investment Forum’s outcomes will undoubtedly contribute to Africa’s economic growth and development, creating jobs, and improving the lives of millions.
