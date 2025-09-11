Saudi Exim Bank has granted a SAR 19 million ($5.06 million) revolving credit facility to Filling & Packing Material MFG Co (FIPCO).

The financing deal will support the company’s operations, including export activities, FIPCO said on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, any funds extended to the company will have to be repaid up to 150 days from withdrawal date. The facility will be periodically reviewed on July 31, 2026.

The company produces multiple products, including polypropylene bags for heavy-duty use and valve cement bags, among others.

