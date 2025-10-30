Abdulaziz Bin Ahmad Altwijri Trading Company (Altwijri) has set the price range for its offering ahead of its IPO on Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu.

The offering price range has been set at 22 to 25 Saudi Arabian riyals per share ($5.87 - $6.67), with bookbuilding period for qualified investors running from 2 November 2025 until 9 November 2025.

The company, which deals in the marketing and distribution of consumer goods in Saudi, is offering one million ordinary shares in its float, representing 20% of its share capital.

Yaqeen Capital has been appointed as the financial advisor and lead manager on the offering.

According to this week’s EY MENA IPO Eye Q3 2025 report, Saudi has been the most active IPO market in the third quarter, with Nomu raising $124.1 million across five IPOs.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com