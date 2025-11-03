National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has opened books for a benchmark US$300 million subordinated Tier 2 bond, with initial price thoughts (IPTs) set around 190 basis points over US Treasuries.

Citi is acting as sole global coordinator, lead manager and bookrunner for the transaction.

The 10.25-year non-call 5.25-year notes are being issued under Regulation S format and are expected to price later on Monday.

The offering is rated A- by Fitch, while the issuer holds long-term ratings of A1 (stable) from Moody’s, A (stable) from S&P, and A+ (stable) from Fitch.

The notes will be listed on the London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market and cleared through Euroclear and Clearstream.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

