Mamoura Diversified Global Holding PJSC (MDGH) priced a $750 million 10-year senior unsecured bond on Wednesday at a final spread of 55 basis points (bp) over US Treasuries, tightening from initial price thoughts (IPTs) in the T+90bps area, following strong investor demand.

The fixed-rate notes carry a 4.625% semi-annual coupon, priced at 99.699 to yield 4.663%.

The deal attracted robust interest, with the orderbook exceeding $5.6 billion, excluding joint lead managers (JLMs).

MDGH issued the bond through its issuing entity MDGH GMTN (RSC) Ltd, under its Global Medium Term Note Programme.

Mamoura is a unit of Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company, a sovereign investor.

